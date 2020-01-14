Swedish Smokeshow Anna Nystrom Hits The Gym In Skintight Gray Leggings

Swedish smokeshow Anna Nystrom delighted her 8.5 million Instagram followers with a sizzling snap taken during a workout. While Anna didn’t include the fitness club she occasionally does in the geotag of the post, she appeared to be in some type of gym setting. The curvaceous stunner from Sweden rocked an athletic ensemble while holding a large weight in her hands. Several other white weights were stacked in the surrounding space, and a black bar that may have belonged to a squat rack or power cage was visible in front of her.

Anna sported a pair of high-waisted gray leggings so tight they almost looked to be painted on. The pants clung to every inch of Anna’s incredible legs, from her muscular calves to her toned thighs to her enviable derriere. The pants clung particularly tightly to her pert booty, and she posed with her back to the camera so that it was on full display.

Anna paired the tight leggings with a long-sleeved white crop top that likewise had a form-fitting silhouette. Though nearly every inch of Anna’s skin was covered, beyond a small sliver between her pants and the bottom of her crop top, her physique was on full display because of the fit of the ensemble.

The blond bombshell’s long locks cascaded down her back in curls that looked like they were straight out of the salon, not like a style one might wear to the gym. She continued the glamorous vibe with her makeup, which featured a nude lip and a smoky eye.

Anna kept the caption of the post simple, adding a flexing arm emoji and nothing else to provide context to the picture. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, and the post received over 22,600 likes within just 28 minutes. Many of the Swedish stunner’s followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sexy shot.

“Always on that grind,” one fan commented, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“Looking amazing as usual babe,” another fan added.

“Absolutely perfect,” one follower said.

Yet another loved the fit of her leggings, and said, “those couldn’t be more tight.”

Anna constantly thrills her eager Instagram followers with shots that showcase her toned physique, and a few selfies every now and then. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a selfie she took while cleaning out her closet. Though she was doing things around the house, the beauty still looked incredible in a purple mini dress that left little to the imagination and flaunted her insane curves.