‘Playboy’ Model Rachel Cook Takes To The Beach In Leopard-Print Bikini That Leaves Little To The Imagination

Rachel Cook has been busy shooting content for her latest campaign and equally as busy trying to keep her 2.1 million Instagram fans up to date on everything she has going on.

On Tuesday, January 14, the American Playboy model took to the popular social media platform to post a sweltering Boomerang of herself in a tiny bikini that leaves little to the imagination as she wraps up her latest photo shoot.

In the mini video, Cook is seen kneeling down in the pristine white sand of a tropical beach as she leans forward, putting her killer physique front and center. The brunette bombshell posed for the Boomerang in Tulum in Mexico.

As The Inquisitr has previously reported, Cook is currently in Mexico shooting for WTVR Magazine, which, in addition to modeling for, she also curates, as stated in WTVR‘s Instagram bio. In her caption, she wrote that today is the team’s last day in Tulum. Cook also included that the team is headed somewhere new soon, adding she is excited to share more details with her fans when the time is right.

In this post, Cook is wearing a tiny two-piece bathing suit that boasts a leopard print in varying shades of brown and beige. The bikini top features a classic triangle cut with spaghetti straps that tie up just above her shoulders into knots. Its triangles are super small, leaving quite a bit of underboob exposed.

Cook teamed her top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms with thin straps that sit low on her frame, showcasing the model’s incredibly thin waistline and toned abs. Cook did not share where her bikini is from or what style it is.

In the video, Cook is rocking a buzzed hairstyle, with which she shocked her fans back in November, as The Inquisitr reported at the time. The 25-year-old beauty also appears to be wearing dark liner and mascara in the Boomerang, helping bring out the pale blue of her eyes.

The post proved to be an immediate hit with her loyal fans. Within the first hour of being up, the video has been viewed more than 130,000 times, garnering upwards of 40,700 likes and over 375 comments.

Users of the social media app flocked to the comments section to engage with her caption, while also showering her with compliments and emoji.

“The sun!!!” one user wrote, guessing where Cook and her team might be going next.

“You’re insaneeee,” replied another user, trailing the words with a series of heart-eyes emoji.

“You are super hot, Rachel,” a third fan chimed in.