Victoria’s Secret Model Kelly Gale Leaves Little To The Imagination In Minuscule Teal Bikini

Kelly Gale is back in a bikini again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Tuesday, the Victoria’s Secret model took to her account to share a duo of steamy new snaps that were an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. In the double Instagram update, Kelly was seen standing on the deck of a large white boat with a gorgeous view of the deep blue sea behind her. The golden sun spilled over the 24-year-old as she stared down the camera with a sultry gaze, all the while looking smoking hot in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The Swedish bombshell slayed in her itty-bitty teal two-piece that popped against her deep, all-over glow. The swimwear included a skimpy top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the number from every angle. Plenty of cleavage was left well within eyesight thanks to the garment’s daringly low scoop neckline, while its tiny cups exposed an ample amount of underboob as well. A dainty ring detail fell right in the middle of her chest, drawing even more attention to the busty display.

Kelly also rocked a pair of matching bikini bottoms that were equally risque, if not more. The piece boasted a dangerously high-cut design that showcased the babe’s long, sculpted legs and killer curves. Its thin waistband was pulled high up on her hips, accentuating her flat midsection and chiseled abs.

Kelly added a cropped satin jacket as an extra layer to her look, though she wore it completely open to show off her impressive bikini body. She also sported a set of dainty gold earrings to give the barely-there ensemble a bit of bling. Her dark tresses were styled down underneath the white baseball cap she wore on top of her head, and she rocked a minimal makeup look to let her natural beauty shine.

Fans of the lingerie model were quick to show some love for her eye-popping new social media appearance. The snaps have earned over 13,000 likes after just one hour of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section of the post already as well, where many left compliments for Kelly’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Wow so fit!” one person wrote.

Another said that Kelly was “always perfect.”

“All my goals right here,” quipped a third.

Bikinis seem to be Kelly’s outfit of choice as of late. Yesterday, the babe dazzled her social media following again with another set of photos that saw her rocking a colorful swim top and white cropped pants while sipping a cocktail. This look proved popular as well, and has earned nearly 40,000 likes from her followers.