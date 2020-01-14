Lev Parnas, Indicted Rudy Giuliani Associate, Releases Video Set To MC Hammer Hit Of Himself And Donald Trump

Lev Parnas, the Rudy Giuliani associate who aided the campaign to pressure Ukraine, has turned against Donald Trump and just released a video to prove it.

Lev Parnas, the Soviet Union-born businessman who, along with business partner Igor Fruman, was a close associate of Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, is now cooperating with a House Intelligence Committee investigation into Trump and Giuliani’s pressure campaign against Ukraine. According to a CNN report on Monday, Parnas has now turned over “photos, dozens of text messages and thousands of pages of documents” to the committee, which is spearheading the impeachment investigation of Trump over his attempt to leverage Ukraine into staging an investigation of Democrat Joe Biden.

But Parnas also wants his links to Trump himself to be made public. In October, shortly after Parnas and Fruman were arrested and charged with campaign finance violations — over allegations that they illegally funneled hundreds of thousands in Russian cash to a Trump-supporting political action committee, and to other Republicans — Trump claimed that he did not know Parnas or Fruman.

“I don’t know who they are. I mean, I guess maybe I met them, or maybe I took pictures with them,” Trump said at the time. “I take pictures with a lot of people.”

But Parnas, through his lawyer Joseph Bondy, released a pair of videos on Tuesday showing that Trump took multiple pictures with Parnas. The video montage is set to a soundtrack of the 1990 rap music hit “Can’t Touch This” by M.C. Hammer.

The video also links Parnas to Giuliani and to Jeff Sessions, the former Alabama senator who became Trump’s most prominent supporter in the Senate during the 2016 campaign, and was later appointed Attorney General in the Trump administration.

A second video released via Twitter by Bondy includes photos of Parnas with Trump’s son-in-law and Senior White House Advisor Jared Kushner, as well as with Trump’s two oldest sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Parnas has requested that he be called to testify before the House Intelligence Committee, and could in theory be called to testify as a witness in any Senate impeachment trial of Trump.

Asked by the political site Axios if the text messages and other materials that Parnas has now handed over to Congress could prove hurtful to Trump, Bondy replied, “They aren’t helpful.”

If called, Parnas would likely be asked about reports that one month before his arrest, Parnas received an unexplained $1 million payment from a Russian bank account.

Parnas could also be asked to explain his claim that, as CNN reported, at a 2018 White House Hannukah party, Trump took him into a private room and personally assigned him a “secret mission.”

That mission was to pressure Ukraine into investigating Biden — an investigation that had it occurred could have damaged Biden’s campaign for president. At that time, as he is today, Biden was the frontrunner for the Democratic presidential nomination.