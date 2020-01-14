Blond Bombshell Kindly Myers Sizzles In Skimpy White Lace Lingerie

Another day, another sexy photo for blond beauty Kindly Myers. As those who follow the stunner on Instagram know, the model regularly sizzles in some seriously sexy outfits on her popular page, flaunting her killer figure in everything from bikinis to crop tops and bodycon dresses. In the most recent photo that was shared for her fans, the beauty strutted her stuff in an all-white lingerie ensemble.

In the gorgeous new snapshot, the model posed against a window that had a sheer cover over the white blinds. She ran one hand through her long locks and placed the other on her neck. She gazed straight into the camera with a seductive look on her face. The smokeshow wore her long locks down and straight and sported a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

Myers left little to the imagination while clad in the lacy lingerie set. The top’s cups barely covered her chest, showing off ample amounts of cleavage for her fans. Her taut tummy was also on display in a pair of tiny bottoms that showed off her toned and tanned legs. The tattoo on her hip was visible in the photo, as well as her naval piercing. The post has only been live for a short time but it’s already earned her a ton of attention from fans.

So far, the shot has garnered over 21,000 likes in addition to well over 300 comments. Some of her fans commented on the photo to let her know that she looked amazing while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few more followers answered the question that she posed in the caption. A handful more were left speechless, commenting with emoji instead of words.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” one fan gushed, adding a series of heart and flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“Depends on what’s at the bottom of set [sic] cliff,” a second Instagram user added.

“My love you always look so beautiful and sexy honey,” wrote a third fan on the shot, adding a few smiley face emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Myers sizzled in another sexy ensemble, that time swimwear. In the photo, the model could be seen wearing a skimpy white bikini with a metallic gold polka-dot pattern. Fans were treated to generous views of cleavage and underboob. The model’s taut tummy and trim legs also stood out in the shot. That photo has earned over 19,000 likes.