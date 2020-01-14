Romee Strijd Rocks Sexy Black Lace Look: ‘Blair Waldorf Was My Inspo’

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd looked glamorous and gorgeous as she thrilled her 6 million Instagram followers with a recent snap. As Romee indicated in the caption of the post, the photo was taken at a Revolve event. She cited Leighton Meester’s character Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl as her inspiration for the evening.

The picture appeared to have been taken in a hallway space with illumination behind her. Romee rocked a black lace ensemble that featured panels of sheer lace overlay for a super sexy look. A small bralette-sized piece of fabric covered certain assets. The garment also rocked long sleeves and a high neckline crafted from the delicate lace material.

Romee added a bit of sparkle to the outfit with various accessories. She wore a rhinestone-bedazzled headband; the inclusion of the headband was likely one of the biggest nods to Blair Waldorf’s style, as the fictional character was known for rocking the accessory. Romee echoed the rhinestone-bedazzled details with her clutch bag, which appeared to match her headband. She wore a pair of statement earrings to finish the look.

With so much going on with her accessories and ensemble, Romee opted to keep her makeup simple. The application included bold brows, glossy pink lips, and minimal eye makeup. Her skin looked flawless and luminous, and her blues eyes popped. The model’s long brunette locks tumbled down her chest in voluminous curls. They were parted in the middle to frame her gorgeous face.

The picture was taken in Aman Tokyo, according to the geotag in the post.

Her fans couldn’t get enough of the look. The post received over 271,300 likes in the four hours after it went live, including a like from fellow model Lily Aldridge. Many of Romee’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the stunning look.

“You look like a Disney princess!” one fan commented.

Another fan referenced her location and said, “Wow you’re one of the most beautiful women in Tokyo now!” The comment included a heart-eyes and heart emoji.

One fan seemed to think there was something different about Romee’s hair.

“Did you change your hair color!? Gorgeous!!!” the fan asked.

“You look so amazing omg!” another follower added.

Wherever she goes, Romee seems to find an opportunity to rock pieces that highlight her incredible physique. Back in December, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Romee shared a snap she took in Amsterdam. In the picture, the bombshell rocked minimal makeup, although her hair looked a bit lighter. She donned a black lace bra for the sexy shot, looking effortlessly gorgeous.