Here Are 3 Reasons Why Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Making The Right Decision

On January 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced in a statement on their joint Instagram account that they have decided to “step back” from their duties as senior royals and transition towards becoming financially independent. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also revealed — that while they will still be residents of the United Kingdom — they intend to live part of the time in North America, presumably for the betterment of their family.

While the couple’s message regarding their departure came as a shock, it appears that they have made careful deliberation on how to enact a plan to make the best out of their complicated situation.

Here are three reasons why Harry and Meghan are making the right decision.

1. Meghan Broke Down In Tears About The Difficulty She Faced After Giving Birth

This October, the public was given intimate insight into Harry and Meghan’s lives in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey. As reported by CNN, one clip in particular, that showed Meghan tearfully recounting how vulnerable she feels as a new mother who has been constantly scrutinized by British tabloids, was circulated on social media.

In a different part of the interview, the Duchess of Sussex also implied that she has been void of happiness.

“It’s not enough to just survive something, right like that’s not the point of life. You’ve got to thrive,” stated Meghan. “You’ve got to feel happy and I think I really tried to adopt this British sensibility of a stiff upper lip. I tried, I really tried but I think that what that does internally is probably really damaging.”

In addition, US Weekly alleged that it is not just the media that has taken a toll on the former actress’s mental well being. An insider revealed that members of the royal family have also expressed criticism towards Meghan. Harry has, reportedly, been dismayed over the poor treatment his wife has received, causing speculation that this is a leading factor on why they have chosen to exit.

2. Prince Harry Has Expressed That He Is Worried About Meghan After What Happened To His Mom

Andrew Milligan / Getty Images

As reported by People in October, Harry called for accountability from the press and stated that he believes his wife is suffering the same fate as Princess Diana. He noted that the “bullying” Meghan has faced from British tabloids is both dehumanizing and destructive. He proceeded to express concern that this lack of respect mirrors his mother’s tragic experience.

“My deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” revealed Harry. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

It can be assumed that by lessening their roles as members of the royal family and moving to North America, the couple will no longer have to deal with the invasiveness of the British press.

3. Reports Of A Rift Between Princes Harry & William And Other Rumors Of ‘Bad Blood’ May Have Sealed The Deal

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Recently, an insider told People that the couple’s relationship with members of the royal family had turned toxic, leaving them no choice but to step down.

“This is not how they wanted to handle this, but Meghan and Harry’s hand was forced,” explained the source. “There is so much bad blood in that family — it’s toxic.”

In addition, in Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, Harry clarified that the rumors that there has been a rift between him and his brother, Prince William, are, in fact, true. He stated that while they will “always be brothers,” they are “certainly on different paths at the moment.”

By removing themselves from a reportedly toxic environment, Harry and Meghan can have the chance to thrive as a couple and as new parents.