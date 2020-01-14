Melania Trump Yanks Her Hand Out Of Donald Trump’s During Football Game

Melania Trump and President Donald Trump sparked all kinds of reactions — both positive and negative — after appearing at a College Football Playoff game in New Orleans on Monday night. However, one surprising moment nearly flew under the radar after the president and first lady stepped out onto the field for the National Anthem.

According to Hollywood Life, Melania was caught on film seemingly ripping her hand out of her husband’s grasp before the anthem — played by Lauren Diagle — began. The video shows the couple walking onto the field and moving into place to stand at attention, waving to the crowd as they did so. Once they reached their designated spot, Donald grabbed Melania’s hand and held it. After a beat, Melania pulled her hand away and put it at her side.

Trump adjusted his coat with both hands while Melania stood next to him with a neutral face. A short while later, he grabbed her hand and held on to it as they exited the field.

Of course, social media users were quick to clock the perceived snub — and they had something to say about it.

“Wow. The withdrawing of her hand from his is in itself noticeable, but the look on her face and the deep breath – double wow. Melania is not happy with the dotard,” one person said.

“Melania hand snatch game is strong,” added another.

Not that I have any sympathy for her, but same, Melania. Same.pic.twitter.com/7cUvrUU1nL — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) January 14, 2020

Melania’s move isn’t the only hand-focused controversy that marred the football game. Actor Vince Vaughn sparked outrage after he chatted — and shook hands — with the president. As Fox News reported, social media users were split on whether the Break Up actor should have cozied up to Trump.

“Shame to see Vince Vaughan so casually sit with a known traitor, terrorist and rapist with a smile on his face… but then we know how heavily shielded Trump is from any human being with a spine, so it’s probably not too shocking,” one person said.

Others didn’t think the move was such a big deal.

“How dare an American take advantage of a chance to shake hands with a sitting president lol horrifying display,” joked another person.

When it comes to their relationship, people often speculate about whether or not Melania and Donald are in love. A biographer recently asserted that the president is “desperate” for his wife’s approval and is hurt when she snubs him, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

For her part, Melania reportedly keeps a separate suite on a different floor of the White House and is focused on raising her child and being a good mother.