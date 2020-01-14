‘Siesta Key’ Star Madisson Hausburg Gets Grilled On Her New Relationship With 46-Year-Old Former MTV Producer

The 25-year-old reality star made her MTV debut with her new man as he goes from behind the camera to in front of it.

Siesta Key star Madisson Hausburg is speaking out after revealing she is in a new relationship with a former producer of the reality show.

The 25-year-old MTV star delivered jaw-dropping news on the show’s Season 3 premiere when she revealed she is dating 46-year-old Isamel “Ish” Soto following her breakup with fellow Siesta Key cast member Brandon Gomes.

According to IMDB, Soto was a co-executive producer on the first two seasons of Siesta Key, from 2017 to 2018. He also worked as a producer on CBS’ Big Brother and The Amazing Race, as well as Fox’s Gordon Ramsay show Kitchen Nightmares and the TV documentary The Curse of Oak Island.

After the new Siesta Key episode aired, Floribama Shore star Nilsa Prowant put Madisson in the hot seat before bringing out Brandon in the season’s first “Sesta Key Interrogation.” During her query, Nilsa had fun calling Madisson’s new boyfriend, Ish, her “old man” – as in literally.

Nilsa noted that Ish is old enough to be Madisson’s dad, a mathematical calculation that the Siesta Key star shot down. Brandon later came out to say that while he was shocked at first to find out that Madisson is dating their former producer, he now only wants the best for her.

In the comments to an Instagram post that included the interrogation video, Siesta Key fans reacted to Madisson’s surprising new relationship.

“Ish???” one fan wrote. ‘ YUCK! Madisson is so beautiful go get a young hunk girl.”

“Madison’s new relationship will not last he’s old enough to be her dad,” another viewer wrote of the couple’s 21-year age difference.

In a new interview with Elite Daily, Madisson admitted that she was nervous about showcasing her new romance in front of her Florida friends and MTV cameras.

“It was a very difficult thing for me to come out with, because I was so afraid of the criticism I would get when I came out to my friends and family,” Madisson told the site. “My relationship was scary to bring to the group.”

She added that while it was scary to reveal her relationship news — after it was done — it was a relief to be able to open about the person she loves.

“I think it’s really important for everyone to see that you love who you love, and it doesn’t matter about the age or how you met,” she said.

The Siesta Key star admitted that rewatching last summer’s drama as it airs will be “really, really tough, and hopefully therapeutic at the same time.”

Madisson is not the only Siesta Key star with a controversial boyfriend. As fans know, her friend and co-star Juliette Porter debuted her relationship with Bachelorette alum Robby Hayes this season — and not all of Porter’s co-stars are happy about it.