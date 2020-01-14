Fitness Model Julia Gilas Shows Off Toned Booty In Thong Swimsuit As She Reveals Detail About Her Diet

Fitness Model Julia Gilas showed off her enviably toned booty in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the brief clip, the 35-year-old stunner wore a black thong-cut one-piece swimsuit. At the beginning of the video, the camera was positioned behind the model, giving fans a generous view of her derriere. She eventually turned to one side, which briefly displayed the suit’s plunging neckline. At this point, Julia’s 4.8 million fans also caught a glimpse of the large sunglasses she wore for the video shoot. After a couple more coquettish poses from Julia, the clip faded to black.

But as the text on the video indicated, this post wasn’t all about delighting her fans with a display of her incredibly fit physique. Julia used the post’s second and third slides to outline her dietary choices, in response to fans who constantly ask her about what she eats in a day.

In those slides, Julia revealed that she eats five meals daily. She kicks things off with an omelet packed with mushrooms, tomatoes, onions, and spinach before her workout. She pairs that with a slice of jelly-covered Ezekiel bread.

Julia’s post-workout meal consists of a sweet potato with egg whites or a chicken and rice dish. The model also wrote that she likes having a shake with banana after working out as well.

For her third meal, Julia said that she prefers to eat either sea bass or any other type of lean fish accompanied by green peas or of green vegetables. She eats chicken, vegetables, and avocado next before ending the day with a protein-heavy meal like steak or meatballs with zucchini pasta. Julia also admitted that she sometimes has a protein shake with 1 teaspoon of almond butter as her last meal.

The post has amassed more than 20,000 likes and close to 650 comments since its upload. In the comments section, fans showered Julia with compliments.

“So beautiful, and yet she can cook,” one fan wrote. “Perfect!”

“You’re literally the most beautiful and gorgeous girl I’ve ever seen,” another added.

But several others thanked the Ukranian beauty for the detailed insight into her diet.

“Great to see an insta-model promoting real advice and not just ‘supplements,'” they wrote. “Real, genuinely balanced advice for your followers. Great work.”

“Thanks for the share, took a bit to read but love your nutrition advice,” a fourth commenter said. “And love the short vid, more beautiful then words can describe, Julia. Wow!”