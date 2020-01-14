Cuban Smokeshow Cindy Prado Grabs Chest In Sexy, All-Black Ensemble Following Ab Workout

Cindy Prado is dropping jaws in another sexy social media share. As those who follow the Cuban-born beauty on the platform know, the model has never been shy when it comes to showing off her amazing figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits including bikinis, crop tops, lingerie, and more. In the most recent photo update the blond bombshell dropped jaws in another scandalous look.

In the beautiful new post, the model geo-tagged her location in Miami, Florida where she struck a pose at night. The model looked nothing short of stunning, wearing her long, blond-dyed locks down and curled with a few loose pieces falling just over her right eye. Prado showed off her beautiful facial features in a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, eyeshadow, blush, highlighter, and matte lipstick.

While adding a little bling to the outfit with a pair of gold earrings, Prado flaunted her killer figure in an all-black outfit that included a NSFW blazer with a cut-out that showed off her enviable abs. She paired the top with some tight black pants as she grabbed at her chest in the shot while showing off her beautiful rings. Prado completed the look with a Fendi purse on her shoulder and in the caption of post, she told her fans that she just worked out her abs and wanted to show them off.

Since the new share went live, it’s earned her a ton of attention from her loyal fans, racking up over 4,000 likes and well over 100 comments — a number that continues to grow. Some followers commented to let Prado know that she looks amazing while countless others couldn’t help but rave over her beautiful figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with emoji.

“Most Stylish girl on Instagram. Makes even the average clothes look hot,” one fan gushed, adding a red heart emoji.

“Wowwwww so cute lady and hot. Please marry me you sexy thing,” another follower chimed in along with a series of emoji.

“Most beautiful Latina in the planet,” a third fan gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Prado stunned in another gorgeous outfit. In the photo, the stunner showed off her killer figure while clad in a shimmery two-piece set that hugged her every curve as she flaunted her taut tummy and toned and tanned legs in the process. It comes as no surprise that the post garnered over 18,000 likes and well over 200 comments.