Fitness Bombshell Ana Cheri Bares Her Bottom In Barely-There Lingerie

Model Ana Cheri sent temperatures rising on Instagram when she shared a photo in which she showed off her perky derrière in a set of revealing lingerie.

The beauty’s update shows her standing barefoot in a room. Decorations including a small end table and flowers in small ornamental birdcages were nearby. Candles on hanging wall decorations could also be seen on the wall. A bench covered with a white fur rug was to the side of Ana.

The model wore a dusty pink set of lingerie that covered very little. From her position, hardly any of it could be seen. It was obvious that she was wearing a thong, but other than a few straps on her back and a peek of the side of her bra, there wasn’t much to see of the set. The photo was more about the bare skin on her back, derrière and thighs.

The brunette bombshell stood with her back to the camera, while leaning one knee on the bench. She arched her back slightly, making her booty the focal point of the snap. She flashed a bit of side boob as she turned to give the camera a sultry look. Her smooth, bronze skin looked flawless as she posed with one arm on her hip.

Ana wore her hair parted on the side. Big loose curls fell down her back. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eye shadow and contoured cheeks. She also wore a red shade on her full lips.

The post was a smash hit, racking in over 100,000 likes within an hour of going live. It’s not unusual for Ana’s post to see such a reaction from her 12.5 million followers, as they no doubt love seeing her sexy content.

“very gorgeous woman great body and gorgeous In lingerie,” one follower wrote.

“Wow you look incredible,” a second admirer wrote.

“Still the baddest on the gram,” a third fan chimed in.

“Dang girl looking good keep up the hard work,” said a fourth admirer.

Ana does put in the work to keep her body in tiptop shape. Along with steamy snaps that showcase her figure, she often shares updates that show her working out. Earlier in the month, she promoted her 6-week fitness challenge for those who want to up their fitness game. She recently flaunted the results of her workout routine in a photo in which she wore short top and a pair of bikini panties.