Insider Claims Abby Huntsman Was Treated ‘Like Sh*t’ Prior To Her Exit From ‘The View’

An insider claims that Abby Huntsman was treated “like sh*t” prior to a startling announcement that she would exit The View for good on Friday, January 17. Abby, who has been with the series for two years, revealed to viewers that she would depart the talk show to help run the gubernatorial campaign for her father, Jon Huntsman, the former United States Ambassador to Russia.

Page Six reported the same insider claims the overall environment at the show is “unhealthy” and reported the journalist took her concerns to ABC before making a final decision to leave.

“Abby made an issue [to executives] about the overall environment. She’s felt for a while that things had to change. ABC treated Abby like sh*t, but everyone on the show gets treated like sh*t,” claimed a source to Page Six. “She was smart enough to do something about it.”

The Page Six source claims that show moderator Whoopi Goldberg reportedly has complained as well.

Page Six reported that Huntsman made a decision to leave the series in December 2019 and personally told the staff and her co-hosts of her decision. She then made a formal statement live on air January 13 to viewers, noting that she was “excited” to help her father run his campaign.

Abby’s longtime friend Meghan McCain took to Instagram to applaud her pal, whom she once worked with at Fox News, and wish her good luck in her future endeavors. She noted that the show would be “less” without “the light” of her pal, Abby.

Despite Meghan’s good wishes towards her friend, Page Six reported that the daughter of the late United States Senator John McCain has created what is being called a “toxic environment” on the series by insiders.

Tensions have run high during panel chats for the show’s “Hot Topics” segment over the past several months between Meghan, Whoopi, Abby, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin.

During a particularly heated discussion, Whoopi Goldberg addressed an uncomfortable exchange between herself and Meghan directly to the audience. She spoke of what appeared to be a conflict that occurred when Sunny and Meghan were at odds during a discussion regarding the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Whoopi, as moderator, attempted to step in as the women were speaking to stop them from talking over one another. This led Meghan to believe that her opinion should not be heard and she remarked to Whoopi, “Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show, ever?”

“Girl! Please stop talking!” was Whoopi’s stunning reply to Meghan.

The View host said in her on-air comments following the exchange that her fellow panelists were “passionate” about their differing opinions and that sometimes they did not agree on topics. Whoopi also noted that just because of one disagreement, this did not mean that there were any personal difficulties between the women.