Nienna Jade Shows Off Her Cleavage & Pert Derrière In Neon Pink Bikini

Instagram model Nienna Jade took to her social media page on Monday evening to post two sultry new photos. Her 2.7 million followers are used to seeing her posing in skimpy lingerie, bikinis, and skin-tight dresses, and her latest update does not disappoint. For her most recent upload, Nienna rocked a skimpy thong bikini that left little to the imagination.

In the first snap, the fitness model could be seen rocking a neon pink string bikini that allowed her to show off her amazing figure. The model struck a side pose that exposed her pert derrière, enviable thighs, and a glimpse of sideboob. Nienna closed her eyes for the shot while pressing her lips together.

The second photo showed the model in a frontal pose, flaunting her incredible physique, including her toned arms and rock-hard abs. Nienna’s tiny bikini top was hardly able to contain her voluptuous chest, covering only what was necessary. Her cleavage was dangerously close to spilling out of the small triangles.

Staying true to her style, the bombshell opted for a full face of makeup that consisted of a beige foundation that gave Nienna’s face a flawless finish, contour, and bronzer. She also wore brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, thick mascara, and defined eyebrows. She completed her look by sporting her highlighted tresses in half pigtails, allowing them to cascade down her back and shoulders.

The model did not wear any earrings for her look, but she did have on a silver chain necklace and a silver ring on her left ring finger. According to the geotag included with her post, the sexy snapshots were taken at the famous Santa Monica Pier in California.

Within 19 hours of going live, Nienna’s latest update amassed more than 23,000 likes and over 350 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to shower her with adoring compliments about her looks.

“Happy Monday, sweetheart. You are spectacular,” wrote an admirer, adding a combination of emoji at the end of the comment.

“Sexiest woman alive,” gushed another fan.

“You are so smoking hot, your body is amazing!” exclaimed a third social media user.

“You look very sexy in that hot pink bikini!” added a fourth follower.

On January 6, The Inquisitr reported that the hottie started the new year by showing off her insane curves in racy photos that she uploaded to her social media account. In those snaps, she wore a tie-dye halter top and a matching skirt in shades of blue, flaunting her hourglass figure and curvy behind. Nienna’s fans loved that share, showering it with about 28,000 likes and over 400 comments.