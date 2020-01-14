Jordyn Woods Bursts Out Of Tiny Gold Bikini In Latest Instagram Post

Jordyn Woods seems to be having a great time during her tropical vacation this week, as evidenced by her most recent Instagram share. In a new series of photos on her account, the model showed off both her winning smile and her stunning body in a tiny two-piece.

The post included three photos that showed Jordyn hanging out in a garden filled with purple flowers and green shrubbery. It looked to be a beautiful sunny day with few clouds in the blue sky as the rays beamed down on Jordyn and bounced off her glowing skin. Jordyn seemed ready to soak up every bit of sunlight in a gold bikini that left very little to the imagination.

Jordyn’s triangle-shaped top featured an incredibly low cut that hardly covered her busty chest. The model’s ample cleavage burst out of the center, and some sideboob was shown as well. Meanwhile, Jordyn’s flat tummy was on full display between the top and a matching string thong. The sides of the bottom tied up high on her hips, which accentuated her hourglass figure and left her shapely legs completely exposed.

Jordyn finished off the outfit with a green-and-white long-sleeved blouse, which was left open and fell down to her elbows. She accessorized with a gold choker necklace, large gold hoop earrings, and a massive pair of gold, square-shaped sunglasses.

Her makeup look included thick lashes, shaped eyebrows, and a light pink color on her full lips. Jordyn’s long, black hair was pulled up into a tight bun behind her head, with a few curls left out.

The first photo showed Jordyn from the waist up. She posed sideways with her arms crossed in front of her and flashed a beautiful smile up at the sky. The second image was a selfie in which Jordyn flashed a sultry gaze head-on at the camera. Finally, the third photo showed Jordyn’s full look. She spread her arms out and cocked one hip to the side to emphasize her curves.

Jordyn’s post garnered just over 100,000 likes and nearly 1,000 comments in under half an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Jordyn’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“This glow is UNREAL,” one fan said with heart-eye emoji.

“My biggest inspiration in life,” another user added.

“Jordyn out here giving out all the smoke,” said a third fan.

Jordyn certainly has turned up the heat on her Instagram feed during her vacation. On Monday, the bombshell beauty showed off her curves even more in a dark green, high-waisted bikini.