The ‘RHOBH’ Cast Visits Erika Jayne In New York City Amid Denise Richards’ Feud With Brandi Glanville

Kyle Richards celebrated her birthday in the Big Apple.

The cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills traveled to New York City to see their co-star, Erika Jayne, as their other co-star, Denise Richards, remains seemingly exiled from the entire cast amid her ongoing feud with series guest star Brandi Glanville.

Over the weekend, after Erika began her run as Roxie Hart in Broadway’s Chicago, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke boarded a chartered jet in Los Angeles and headed east to the Big Apple to visit their co-star and attend one of her shows.

“We are coming for you [Erika],” Kyle wrote in the caption of a January 13 photo shared on her Instagram page.

“I can’t wait!!!!” Erika replied.

Throughout their plane trip, Kyle and her co-stars shared a number of videos and photos on their social media pages, including a video of Lisa doing one of her infamous dances down the aisle of their jet. Once they arrived in the Big Apple, the ladies headed out for a night on the town as they enjoyed a meal at The Polo Bar in honor of Kyle’s 51st birthday, which was actually on January 11.

While visiting the restaurant, Kyle and her co-stars enjoyed a number of elaborate desserts, including one with her name on it and a birthday wish from the staff.

Although Denise is also starring on the upcoming 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, she was not present for the trip. After all that has played out on social media in recent weeks, it isn’t too surprising that she was missing from the outing. As fans of Bravo reality series will recall, Lisa called out Denise on Instagram in December after she skipped filming the Season 10 reunion. A short time later, Brandi told her fans on Twitter that she had been “Denised” before seemingly accusing her co-star of blackmail and “sl*t-shaming.”

Earlier this month, as The Inquisitr reported, Brandi appeared to give a nod to the ongoing rumors claiming she and Denise were involved in a months-long affair by speaking of “receipts” on her Twitter page and making a point to capitalize the letter “D” in her post.

“Who knew the price of olives haD gone up sooo much! THANK GOD GOR [sic] RECEIPTS,” she tweeted at the time.

Since then, Brandi has been teasing fans on social media about the issue but making it clear that she is not allowed to say the many things she’d like to.