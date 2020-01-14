Ashley Alexiss Looks Sexy & Silly In Leggings & Furry Slippers: ‘Winter Uniform’

Ashley Alexiss is dropping jaws in another red hot social media post. As those who follow the curvy model on Instagram know, Alexiss is one of the more popular models on the platform, boasting a following of over 2 million — a figure that continues to rise by the day. In the most recent shot that was shared for her fans, the beauty did what she does best, striking a pose and flaunting her killer figure for the camera.

In the selfie, the model appeared to be posing for a photo in her closet, though she did not specifically tag her location. The beauty stood front and center, wearing her long, blond locks down and wet in addition to a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. She held her cell phone in one hand and playfully tugged at the bottom of her shirt with the other.

In the caption of the image, Alexiss credited retailer Fashion Nova for her winter outfit. On top, she rocked a multi-colored v-neck sweater that had yellow, blue, and grey stripes. It draped off of her shoulder, showing off a little bit of skin as she went braless underneath. She paired the look with some tight black leggings and got a little silly by adding furry blue slippers to the ensemble.

Since the photo went live for her fans, it’s garnered over 26,000 likes in addition to well over 100 comments. While some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning, countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and commented on the shot with emoji while many more dropped a line to let her know that they love her outfit.

“Your husband is a lucky man. You are so beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few flame emoji.

“You always look amazing! Are you on a special diet, and if so what is it? If I may ask,” a second fan added.

“So stunning! I wish I looked like you,” another chimed in along with a red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the beauty sizzled in another red hot outfit, that time in another colorful number. In the post, the model was photographed from the waist up and rocked a colorful sweater that included vibrant blue, green, yellow, and pink stripes. She wore her long, blond locks down and curled in addition to a gorgeous application of makeup. The image racked up over 20,000 likes.