Amanda Cerny Flaunts Her Booty In Barely-There Black Bikini While Sunbathing By The Pool

Amanda Cerny’s latest Instagram upload is getting noticed for all the right reasons.

On Monday, the social media sensation shared a smoking hot new photo that was an instant hit with her 26.4 million followers on the platform. The snap was taken at the Caoba apartment building in downtown Miami, where the YouTube star was enjoying a relaxing day out by the pool.

Amanda was seen lying on her stomach by the edge of the pool as she basked in the gorgeous golden sunshine. She propped herself on her elbows and turned her head slightly over her shoulder to stare off into the distance with a sultry gaze, all the while looking absolutely stunning in a minuscule bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The brunette beauty sent pulses racing in her itty-bitty black swimwear that did way more showing than covering up. Most of her top was hidden due to her pose, though fans could get a glimpse of its sheer, polka-dot band that wrapped tight around her chest. It had thin shoulder straps that showcased Amanda’s toned arms, and a small, rectangular cutout that fell in the middle of her back.

Upping the ante of the babe’s pool day attire were her barely-there bikini bottoms that were hardly visible themselves. The garment boasted a scandalous thong style that left Amanda’s curvy booty and sculpted legs exposed in their entirety — though her followers hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW showing of skin. Meanwhile, its sheer waistband — the only element of the piece that fans could see in the snap — sat high up on her hips, accentuating the stunner’s trim waist and hourglass figure.

Amanda opted not to add any accessories to her ensemble, allowing her killer curves to take center stage. Her dark tresses were slicked back and dripping wet, likely from a dip in the water before the moment was captured. The model also sported a minimal makeup look that included a dusting of blush and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, the latest addition to the brown-eyed beauty’s Instagram feed was met with endless praise. It has earned more than 1.2 million likes within 18 hours of going live to the platform, and nearly 4,000 comments, most of which contained compliments for Amanda’s jaw-dropping display.

“You are my dream,” one person wrote.

Another said that Amanda had a “beautiful body.”

“You are perfect,” commented a third.

Amanda often leaves her fans drooling over her impressive bikini body. Another recent upload from the babe saw her showing off her incredible physique in a strappy, rainbow two-piece that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. This look proved popular as well, and to date has racked up over 2.1 million likes.