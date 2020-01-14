Viral Video Shows Teenage Babysitters Laughing While A Toddler Tries Vaping

Police visited a Pittsburgh home after a small child was seen vaping in a video.

A viral video has been circulating social media, enraging many who have seen it. The video appears to show two teenage girls laughing while recording a small child who is trying to vape. The child, who appears to still be a toddler, is seen putting the device into his mouth, inhaling and then start coughing. The child then appears to fall to the floor crying, according to CNN.

Police found out about the video and visited the home where the video was filmed in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They found out that a 17-year-old girl was babysitting the two-year-old boy who is featured in the video, on January 9. There was also an 18-year-old woman in the home who is believed to be the other woman laughing in the video. The situation is currently being investigated and the names of those involved in the video have not been released, but they will likely face child endangerment charges.

The video was originally posted on Snapchat. An anonymous person who saw the video then reported it to the police. The children’s parents were also notified of the situation.

“The child, while observed in the video to be coughing after inhaling from the device, did not display any other visible effects,” police said after visiting the home where the video was filmed.

The two teenagers are believed to be from the United School District of Armagh. Barbara Parkins, the school superintendent, released a statement regarding the incident.

“United administration was made aware of the video today, and the matter is being investigated by the authorities. We believe that two of our students were involved in the situation. The names of those students were provided to the authorities,” she said.

Vaping is of course dangerous for everyone, but especially for young children. Vaping among the underage has been called an epidemic in the past year, many considering it to be one of the primary threats to the health of young people.

Even though devices like the Juul and other vaping products were meant to help adult longtime smokers quite cigarettes by offering them an alternative that is less dangerous, these products are certainly not healthy. In order to fight this epidemic, there has been new legislation made to make it more difficult for young people to get their hands on these products.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the age of which someone must be to purchase products like cigarettes, cigars, or vaping pods has been raised from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.