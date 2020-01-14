Fitness Model Stephanie Sanzo Powers Through Strenuous Chest And Back Workout In Orange Sports Bra And Shorts

Fitness model Stephanie Sanzo powered through a strenuous chest and back workout during the latest video series on her Instagram page.

Dressed in a bright orange sports bra and biker shorts, the petite strongwoman started with a close-grip bench press in the first clip, completing a set of eight reps in quick succession with her back arched.

She moved on to doing dumbbell presses on an incline press. Though she didn’t share how heavy the weights were, the grimace on her face revealed they weren’t easy to lift. The third video saw her lie chest-down on the incline bench for a series of dumbbell rows that showed off her chiseled biceps. She used a long green resistance band in the fourth clip for a set of tricep pulldowns and face pulls. She ended the video and the circuit with a round of tricep dips. She completed that exercise with her body suspended between a bench and another piece of equipment.

The post has amassed over 22,000 likes since its upload. More than 200 people took to the comments section to express their admiration for the model. They seemed enthralled by the mom-of-two’s show of strength.

“You’re a beautiful BEAST!!! (Really in the good sense of the word ‘beast’),” one Instagram user wrote. “So impressive how you workout!!!”

“Why you so beautiful and amazing, mate!” another asked.

“Love to see girls doing bench press,” complimented a third follower. “Also perfect form, just on point, really cool indeed.”

“Yeah baby, pump those weights!!” a fourth commenter enthused, before including a series of fire emoji in their comment.

Others had questions about the workout routine. One inquisitive commenter asked Stephanie why she arched her back during the bench press. The fitness model directed them to a Youtube video of hers called “Should Women Train Chest.” In that clip, Stephanie explained that she positions herself that way to protect her shoulders.

This chest and back workout follows a video that Stephanie posted to Instagram on Monday in which she trained her lower body. The lower body circuit she demonstrated included barbell pyramid squats, an exercise that involves increasing the weight of each set while decreasing the number of reps. During Monday’s workout, Stephanie also completed sets of walking lunges, calf presses, leg extensions, and more.

That upload proved popular with fans as well. It’s accumulated more than 200,000 views as of this writing. More than 500 Instagram users have commented on it.