Bella Hadid Flaunts Incredible Figure In Sequined, See-Through Bodysuit

Model Bella Hadid put her fabulous figure on display with her latest social media share in which she wore a sequined, see-through bodysuit.

The beauty’s Instagram post consisted of two bathroom selfies. She stood next to a shower in front of a toilet as she snapped the photos. A framed picture was on the wall behind her.

Bella’s unique bodysuit was dazzling. The sexy diamanté number was covered in sequins that shimmered under the light. The suit also had a fishnet pattern which stretched over the model’s curves, fitting her like a glove. The long-sleeved number had a mock turtleneck. Keyhole cutouts in the front just below the neckline and on the sides added a bit of sex appeal to the outfit. The bodysuit appeared to have a nude lining that covered her breasts. To keep the photo safe for Instagram, Bella wore a pair of gray panties underneath the suit. Her face was partially covered up by the phone as she held it in one hand while her other hand was on the shower door.

In the second picture, Bella zoomed in for a closer shot of her body. She stood with one hip cocked out, accentuating the curve of her hips and her flat abs. She ran one hand through her hair while wisps of her bangs fell across her face. She kept her face from being obstructed by the phone, while giving the camera a serious look.

The beauty’s hair was down in waves. Her makeup included dark brows, smoky eyeshadow, thick lashes and contoured cheeks.

Bella kept the post simple, mentioning Riccardo Tisci, who is the chief creative officer at Burberry. She didn’t indicate that Tisci designed the bodysuit, but it wouldn’t be surprising if he had.

Bella’s fans loved seeing her in the revealing number.

“Are you serious? This is beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“Amazing outfit and the way you shot this photo! So cool! ” a second admirer said.

“That look is simply gorgeous,” commented a third follower.

One admirer couldn’t seem to get enough.

“Post more,” they wrote.

Bella definitely has a body worthy of envy, and she likes to show it off. Her Instagram page is filled with snapshots of her adventurous life, with some photos giving her fans a nice look at her fabulous figure in bikinis. But the model isn’t just about swimwear. She likes to model an array of apparel — and she seems to look incredible in whatever she wears.