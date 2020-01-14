Larsa Pippen Shows Off Killer Figure In Tight Black Pants & Push-Up Bra

Larsa Pippen’s most recent social media share is bringing her fans to their knees. As those who follow the mother of four on Instagram know, Pippen is BFFs with Kim Kardashian and just like her friend, she loves to show off her beautiful figure and fashion sense with her army of fans. In one of the most recent photos that was shared on her popular page, Pippen sizzled in another sexy and chic ensemble.

In the photo, the brunette bombshell posed in front of a cream colored wall, looking off into the distance. She did not specifically mention where she was in the post but she appeared to be modeling for some magazine or other publication as the details of her outfit were listed on the side of the page. The beauty put her killer figure on display in a pair of tight black leggings and a matching blazer.

Underneath the top, Pippen rocked a push-up bra and offered her fans generous views of cleavage. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of nude heels and a silver chain belt around her waist. Pippen wore her long, dark locks pulled up in a high top knot and also rocked a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and vibrant red lipstick.

Since the post went live for her fans, it’s earned her plenty of attention, racking up over 8,000 likes in addition to 80 comments. While some fans were quick to comment on her amazing figure and let her know that she looks stunning, countless others told her that they love her stylish outfit. A few more had no words and simply chimed in using their favorite emoji including the heart, flame, and heart-eye.

“Not many that could have pulled that look off, you slayed it pimpen #bossaf,” one follower gushed, adding a flame emoji.

“Loved styling you babe. My fave outfit we did,” a second fan added.

“You look stunning. Like an absolute goddess. Please never change Larsa, we all love you,” another gushed along with a few red heart emoji.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pippen stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time in another black ensemble. In the sexy snapshot, the reality star looked hot in a black jumpsuit that fit her like a glove and looked to be incredibly cozy. To add a bit of pop to the look, the bombshell rocked a pair of white gym shoes and showed off her freshly manicured nails. That post garnered over 20,000 likes.