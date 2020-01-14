Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Surprising Fantasy

JLo's opening up about her surprising fantasy that could spell bad news for her fans.

Jennifer Lopez may be one of the biggest – and highest paid – stars in the world, but despite working hard for decades to get to where she is now as the ultimate multi-hyphenate, the singer and actress admitted in a new interview that she actually has a pretty surprising fantasy that could see her leave it all behind and say bye bye to not only her career, but also the U.S.

JLo made the confession in a new interview with Vanity Fair, where she revealed when asked what’s left on her bucket list that she’d love to try her hand at directing one day but also fantasizes a lot about leaving America behind and heading to the other side of the world to live a much simpler life.

“It’s always a career thing that they ask about, and I think, Oh, yeah. Direct,” the star – who appears on the cover of the 2020 Hollywood issue of the industry publication alongside Eddie Murphy and Renee Zellweger – said, before revealing her much more personal life goal.

“If you’re saying bucket list, I would say I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” the mom of two continued.

The “On The Floor” singer, who’s engaged to baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez, then added that her ultimate fantasy involves her going and living a completely different life that’s “a little bit more simple and organic and where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it.”

Jennifer added that she’d love to one day live a different existence in another country where she could spend her much quieter days eating and painting “or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

“I have fantasies like that,” Jennifer said.

But despite her confession, it sounds like JLo probably won’t be slipping off to the other side of the world and leaving the spotlight behind anytime soon.

In the same new interview with Vanity Fair, the 50-year-old superstar opened up about her love for her career and how she considers both acting and singing to be her first loves, but believes that acting is her true love as she described it as being “the love of my life.”

As for what’s next for the star before JLo potentially steps away from the spotlight to live out her fantasy of a new life, the seriously talented beauty will first be taking on one of the biggest gigs of her life.

Jennifer is set to perform the halftime show at the 2020 SuperBowl at Hard Rock Stadium at Miami Gardens on February 2 alongside fellow pop superstar Shakira.