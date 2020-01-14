‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Amber Portwood Reportedly Doesn’t Consider Dimitri Garcia Her ‘Official Boyfriend’

Amber Portwood has reportedly been seeing a new man, Dimitri Garcia, who is from Belgium. However, while the two have been getting to know one another, a source dished to Hollywood Life that the mom-of-two doesn’t consider Dimitri her “official boyfriend” right now.

“Amber Portwood and Dimitri Garcia are getting to know one another and not seriously dating. She doesn’t consider him her official boyfriend. However, she’s enjoying getting to know him and seeing where it goes,” the source explained to the site.

Reports of the new man in Amber’s life started circulating last month when it was revealed that the two had started talking on social media and that they had allegedly been talking for “months.” Although he lives in Belgium, Dimitri had reportedly already visited Amber when the initial reports of the relationship first came out. Now, the Hollywood Life source is clarifying how many times the two have actually visited with one another and whether or not Amber is funding his trips to Indiana.

“He’s visited her twice in the states now. She did not pay for his flight and he hasn’t been paying for things for her, either. They are just getting to know each other still and it’s new,” the source dished.

It had been rumored that Amber’s new man had been a “super fan” of the hit MTV reality show. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, Dimitri had reportedly watched the show a few times, but wasn’t a “super fan.” He reportedly thought Amber was pretty and decided to reach out to the mom-of-two via social media.

It is unclear if Dimitri will appear on the upcoming season of Teen Mom OG which is set to air later this year. A teaser trailer revealed that Amber Portwood’s July arrest will be mentioned on the show. The arrest was for domestic battery after an incident with Andrew Glennon, her then boyfriend and father of her son, allegedly transpired. Amber avoided jail time, though, and has visitation with her son.

Amber has yet to speak out about Dimitri or their rumored relationship. The mom-of-two has been staying quiet on social media since late last year when she announced she would no longer be on Instagram so that she could avoid “negativity.” Since then, she hasn’t been updating fans on her life and it is unclear when or even if she will speak out about her new romance.