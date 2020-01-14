Victoria’s Secret Model Gizele Oliveira Stuns In Impossibly Tiny Black Bikini While Walking Into The Ocean

Gizele Oliveira gave her 1.2 million Instagram followers something to talk about today when she uploaded an eye-popping new video that is getting noticed for all of the right reasons.

Tuesday’s post from the Victoria’s Secret model included a short “flashback” clip from her time on the beach in Fernando de Noronha in Brazil. Crashing waves and massive rocks made up the video’s breathtaking scene — though that’s not all that captivated Gizele’s audience. The brunette beauty was a stunning sight herself as she walked into the water wearing an impossibly tiny bikini that did way more showing than covering up, sending temperatures soaring on her page.

The Brazilian bombshell slayed in her itty-bitty black two-piece that left very little to the imagination and did nothing but favors for her famous figure. The swimwear included a triangle-style top with a thin band and string shoulder straps that showcased her toned arms and slender frame. Its minuscule cups and plunging neckline flashed an ample amount of cleavage as she gazed at the camera with a sultry stare. This, however, was just the beginning of the babe’s skin-baring display.

Gizele also sported a pair of matching black bikini bottoms during her day on the beach, and they were arguably even more risque than the top half of her look. The piece boasted a daringly cheeky thong style that left her curvy booty exposed nearly in its entirety, as well as a high-cut design that allowed her to show off her sculpted legs. Meanwhile, its curved waistband sat high up on Gizele’s hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

To accessorize her barely-there ensemble, Gizele added a stack of braided bracelets around one of her wrists. She wore her dark tresses down in beachy waves that were already slightly damp, and opted to go makeup-free to let her striking features and natural beauty shine.

Fans wasted no time in showing the lingerie model some love for her sizzling new Instagram post. The video has been viewed over 47,000 times and has earned more than 16,000 likes after just two hours of going live — and those numbers are still growing. Dozens took their admiration a step further and flocked to the comments section of the post as well, where many left compliments for Gizele’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“You define beauty,” one person wrote.

Another said that Gizele was the “hottest girl ever.”

“Pure perfection,” commented a third.

Gizele is far from shy about showing off her impressive physique on social media. Another recent set of photos from the model saw her ditching her clothes completely to flaunt her killer curves underneath an open black robe. Fans went wild for the babe’s nearly-nude look, which to date has earned over 25,000 likes and 239 comments.