Jenna Johnson Takes Dangerous Leap During ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Tour

Jenna Johnson takes a dangerous leap into the arms of her fellow dancers during the “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour. The ABC reality competition series’ pros and celebrity guests are on the road for a series of show-stopping performances.

Jenna shared a video where she showed off a move during the show where she leaps off an eight-foot platform. The jump looks terrifying but has been carefully choreographed and rehearsed so Jenna remains injury-free during the performances.

In her post, Jenna tagged Travis Wall, a two-time Emmy Award-winning choreographer for the television series So You Think You Can Dance. He helped Jenna overcome her fears to take this trust fall during the show.

To handle such a dynamic move, Jenna’s faith lies in her fellow male professional dancers below as they ensure Jenna’s safety when she flies into their arms. The subsequent move is both jaw-dropping and a showstopper.

In the quick clip, fans can see cast members dancing on stage while Jenna, wearing an ethereal-looking white dress, runs up a side stairwell and positions herself for the move. Her arms are wide-open as she jumps off the stage and sails into the arms of dancers below. The clip is in slow-motion, and fans can really appreciate the difficulty of the feat.

After the leap, Jenna continues dancing without missing a step during the show performed in Rochester, New York.

Fans and her fellow Dancing with the Stars pros commented on the stunning clip, revealing how proud they are of Jenna for overcoming her fear of heights each night.

Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Keo Motsepe, Witney Carson, Daniella Karagach and Jenna’s husband Val Chmerkovskiy all sent positive messages via the social media sharing site.

Fans rallied around Jenna, applauding her for her willingness to perform the dynamic move.

“My jaw dropped when you jumped off the platform. Just insane,” said a fan of Jenna in the comments section of the Instagram post.

“Whoa! That angle shows what amazing trust you must-have in your dance partners! Beautiful!!! We can’t wait to see you all perform in NYC!!!” remarked a second fan of the dance pro.

“That’s a serious trust exercise. Amazing!” remarked a third follower.

The “Dancing with the Stars Live” tour began on January 9 in Richmond, Virginia, and will crisscross the United States until the tour’s final stop in Portland, Oregon, on April 7. Celebrities joining the pros for select shows will be Kate Flannery, Sailor Brinkley Cook, Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alaina from Season 28 of the ABC reality dance competition series.