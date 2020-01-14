Nicaraguan Instagram Model Dolly Castro Shows Off Cleavage & Abs In Olive Crop Top & Camo Leggings

Dolly Castro recently wowed her fans with a photo of her curvy body. The Nicaraguan fitness model wore a figure-hugging outfit that clung to her figure in all the right places and shared the snap on Instagram.

Dolly looked sensational in an olive crop top with a front zipper detail. She bared her bronze arms and flaunted her massive cleavage, much to the delight of her followers. The short top also allowed her to show off her toned abs and slim waist.

The mother-of-one paired the top with camo tights. Dolly has a thick booty and is not shy about showing it off. The stretch fabric material clung to her bottom, thighs, and calves.

Dolly put her best foot forward in a pair of gray sneakers, and she didn’t wear any accessories save for her wedding ring. The model parted her mane in the middle and allowed it to fall in soft, loose waves around her face, shoulders and back. Dolly wore a full face of makeup including a bold brow, smoky eyes, and a sheer, nude lip.

The photo shows Dolly enjoying the outdoors. The brunette was taking a walk along a paved pathway. In the background, trees and grass added to the tranquil atmosphere. As for Dolly, she radiated as she smiled for the camera.

The bombshell looked spectacular, and her 6.3 million followers inundated her with compliments. Dolly promotes a fit and healthy lifestyle to her followers. They love the photos and videos she posts and stop by regularly to keep up-to-date with what’s happening in her life.

The Latina hottie captioned the snap with some encouraging words for her female fans. Her caption resonated with a message of self-empowerment and pride.

This particular image has already racked up over 23,000 likes in the past day. Her fans obviously loved her ensemble and let her know how hot she looked by posting fire and heart emoji. Some of them even worded heartfelt messages to show her their appreciation.

One person did not understand why anyone would try to break a woman’s spirit. He said, “Why would I? But your looking very beautiful Dolly.”

Another plastered on the compliments and said, “You’re a pedestal of beauty and power!”

A third fan let Dolly know how he approaches a woman in power.

“I personally would try to build her up even more???? Beautiful. Build you up, put you on that pedestal,” he claimed.