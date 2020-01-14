Kailyn Lowry Reportedly Pregnant With Fourth Child, ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Hasn’t Addressed The Rumors

Kailyn Lowry already has three kids, but could baby No. 4 be on the way for the Teen Mom 2 star? Reportedly, the mom of three boys may be expecting another baby, according to a new report from Hollywood Life.

The report states that a Teen Mom fan account on Instagram shared a photo of what appears to be a text message exchange between Kailyn and another individual. The individual that the text message exchange is between is reportedly the aunt of Chris Lopez, the man who is the father of Kailyn’s youngest son. In the photo, a text message allegedly shows an ultrasounds photo from Kail, and she reportedly says that her due date is July 25. While some fans discounted the photo as a hoax, another post from the page showed the manicured nails that can be seen holding the ultrasound photo. They apparently match the manicured nails that Kailyn has recently been sporting.

It is important to note, though, that the mom of three has not addressed the rumors on any social media platforms. However, it appears that she has since turned off commenting on her Instagram posts. She has been speaking out on Twitter, but none of her tweets have addressed the pregnancy rumors.

Kailyn did reveal on Twitter on Tuesday morning that she will soon be taking a trip to Iceland. She revealed to her fans that in 43 days, she will be going on the trip.

Another update from Kail on Twitter talked about her anticipating her upcoming therapy appointment.

“I can’t get to therapy fast enough today. I need my appt time to be here ASAP,” she wrote.

Kailyn’s followers chimed in beneath the tweets and left her supportive comments. Although some replied and asked her about the pregnancy rumors, she didn’t reply to any of the questions.

In the past, Kailyn has been open about wanting to have another baby in the future. Last year, though, she revealed that she wouldn’t have any more babies until there was a “ring on her finger.” Her relationship with Chris Lopez has been on and off, but it doesn’t appear that they are together. Over the summer, though, he did travel to Hawaii while Kail was there with her kids, Teen Mom 2 co-star Leah Messer, and Leah’s children.

Whatever is going on, it is clear that Kailyn Lowry isn’t ready to address the rumors one way or the other.