Alexa Collins Flaunts Toned Abs In Cropped Purple Sweater While Sitting In Her Car: ‘Let’s Just Drive’

Another day, another smoking hot new snap from bikini model Alexa Collins.

On Tuesday, the Florida hottie took to her Instagram page to dazzle her 709,000 followers with a gorgeous photo that sent temperatures soaring on her feed. In the shot, the 24-year-old was seen sitting in the driver’s seat of her car, which boasted a sleek black-and-gray interior. She turned her body toward the passenger seat where the camera was positioned, staring at it with a sultry gaze. In the caption of the post, the babe told her fans that she just wanted to drive — and they certainly seemed ready to tag along for the ride.

Alexa did not indicate exactly where she wanted to go, but she was certainly dressed to impress no matter the destination. The model looked smoking hot in a chunky sweater from Fashion Nova that did nothing but favors for her incredible physique.

The blond bombshell slayed in her cozy knit top that boasted a bright purple color that popped against her bronzed glow. The piece had puffy sleeves and a trendy eyelet design that was slightly see-through, though not enough to pose any sort of wardrobe malfunction. It cut off just below Alexa’s voluptuous assets, giving fans a good look at her flat midsection and toned abs.

Alexa kept her look simple and paired her bold top with medium wash jeans that clung to her curvaceous lower half in all of the right ways. The pants appeared to be a skinny cut that defined the babe’s sculpted thighs and killer curves. They also featured stud detailing around the pockets, giving them an edgy vibe. Its waistband sat high up on Alexa’s hips to further accentuate her slender frame.

The stunner sat her quilted black purse on the seat in front of her, but did not appear to add any other accessories to her ensemble. She styled her platinum tresses down and rocked a full face of makeup that included a glossy pink lip and a thick coat of mascara.

It wasn’t long before fans of the social media sensation began showering her sizzling new post with love. The upload has racked up more than 1,900 likes after just 30 minutes of going live — and that number still continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well, where many left compliments for Alexa’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“So beautiful! You are absolutely gorgeous,” one person wrote.

“Lavender is so pretty, especially on you Alexa,” commented another.

Others simply used emoji to express their admiration for the model, with many opting for the flame and red heart emoticons.

Alexa is far from shy about showing a bit of skin on her Instagram page. Just yesterday, the beauty flaunted her flawless figure in a strapless leopard-print dress that exposed an ample amount of cleavage. Fans went wild for that look as well, awarding it over 14,000 likes.