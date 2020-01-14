Bombshell Fitness Trainer Kayla Itsines Knocks Out Lower Body Workout In Sports Bra And Shorts

Fitness trainer Kayla Itsines shared a new low-intensity workout for the lower body on her Instagram page on Tuesday.

Dressed in a white sports bra and red loose-fitting shorts, Kayla performed — in the first clip — a set of goblet reverse lunges with a dumbbell held against her chest. In her caption, she suggested doing six reps on each side for optimal results.

The second video saw her complete a round of double-pulse squats. In the third, she ditched the dumbbells to knock out a set of side planks and hip abductions.

The dumbbells returned in the fourth clip for some glute bridges, during which she held the weight below her abdomen as she thrust her hips upwards. She ended the circuit with a fifth video that showed a set of bent-leg raises on the floor.

In her caption, the petite powerhouse stressed that the exercises were great for beginners and anyone with a knee injury who may find jumping difficult.

In the comments section, fans seemed to appreciate the lack of jumping in the workout series.

“This is very suitable for me who finds herself too weak to jump!” one commenter gushed. “Thank you, Kayla!”

“I love me a good no jumping workout!” another Instagram user wrote.

“Loving all the new beginner content and the variations for those of us with bad knees!!” a third added.

“Thanks for inspiring me girl now I work out every day and I’ve seen changes,” a fourth commenter wrote before adding a red heart and flexed muscle emoji to their comment.

But there were others who asked for more challenging no-jumping workouts as well. Kayla hasn’t responded to any of the comments as of this writing, so it remains to be seen whether she’ll include that feedback in an upcoming video.

As the caption indicated, this clip was the first part of Kayla’s challenge for users of the SWEAT app, a mobile application that features workout programs from a variety of trainers with large Instagram followings like Kelsey Wells, Stephanie Sanzo, Chontel Duncan, and more.

“DAY 1 DONE and it feels SO good (I am definitely going to be feeling this tomorrow though!!)” Kayla wrote.

In a previous Instagram post, Kayla focused on the upper body in a workout that included double-pulse pushups, X planks, tricep extensions, bent-over rows, burpees, and more.

That video proved popular with Kayla’s fans as it’s been viewed over 450,000 times since it was uploaded a day ago. More than 350 Instagram users have commented on it.