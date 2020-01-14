Dasha Mart Flaunts Cleavage & Long Legs In Crop Top & Skimpy Shorts While Posing On Sports Car

Russian model Dasha Mart knows how to get the attention of her 1.7 million followers by wearing revealing outfits. On Tuesday, she gave them a treat while posing on an exotic sports car in a skimpy crop top and pair of shorts.

The beauty was leaning against a gleaming white McLaren with scissor doors. The sleek car’s doors were open, showcasing its appeal as well as its originality.

While the car was stunning, Dasha proved to be a major distraction as she leaned against it in her sexy outfit.

The blond bombshell wore a black crop top with thin shoulder straps, which were pulled down her arms for added sex appeal. She paired the top with black shorts and completed her look with white trainers.

Dasha’s post consisted of three photos that showed her on the car. Two photos captured her entire body as she posed for the camera. One snap showed her smiling as she crossed her arms over her abs, highlighting her ample chest. Her long, lean legs were extended in front of her, and her long hair fell over one shoulder.

The second full-body shot captured the beauty as she closed her eyes while posing with her hands on her thighs. Her hair was behind her back, giving her fans a good look at her cleavage and toned abs.

The remaining shot was a close-up of Dasha. The photo was taken from a higher angle, giving her fans a good look at her voluptuous chest. The shot also showed off her toned legs in the shorts. The beauty’s arms were crossed around her waist. She had a smile on her face and her eyes were closed.

The beauty’s hair was parted in the middle and she wore it straight for the photoshoot. Her makeup included sculpted brows, bronze eyeshadow and contoured cheeks. She wore a matte shade on her lush lips.

The caption was written in Russian, but a quick translation revealed that she was telling her followers about her good experience in America.

While most of the comments were in Russian as well, some of the stunner’s English-speaking fans chimed in on what they thought about her update.

“I will still take you over the car,” joked one admirer.

“Stunning as always,” wrote a second fan.

Dasha likes to stun her fans with a variety of outfits that showcase her fit physique. She recently looked smoking hot in a skimpy lingerie set and a pair of high heels.