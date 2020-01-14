Kim Kardashian Sizzles In A Plunging Cut-Out Swimsuit At The Beach In Mexico

Kim's very revealing swimsuit left very little to the imagination.

Kim Kardashian isn’t letting herself get bogged down with the cold winter blues, and she proved it as she sizzled in a barely-there swimsuit during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, over the weekend. The reality star put her flawless body on full show in candid new snaps posted online this week as she hit the beach in the skimpiest metallic swimsuit.

In the new photos, which can be seen exclusively via Page Six, the mom of four stunned as she made her way into the ocean and walked along the sand in a seriously sexy plunging cut-out bathing suit that put her fit and toned body on full show.

The beauty flashed a whole lot of skin in the multiple photos that surfaced online on January 13. Her curves were on full show as she slipped into the shiny copper one-piece which plunged low on her chest to reveal plenty of her décolletage and featured a large cut-out all the way across her torso to flaunt her flat tummy and very slim waist.

The backless bathing suit had thicker straps that stretched over both of her shoulders. The top half stretched tightly across her chest and was held together with a silver ring in the center. The one-piece was also high-cut at the bottom to make her toned legs look uber-long.

Kim could be seen as she walked along the sand with her long, dark hair scraped all the way back from her face in a tight ponytail while the rest of her hair was tied into a seriously long braid that stretched all the way down her back to her hips.

The 39-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star kept her eyes shielded from the Mexican sun as she sported a pair of slim pair of sunglasses on her eyes.

Kim also sported a pair of large circular earrings in both of her ears, which dangled as she splashed around in the water.

The beauty – who recently gave fans a good look at her body in a risqué photo rocking her SKIMS shapewear to celebrate the company’s first anniversary – was later seen covering up a little more when she returned to the sand from the water as she wrapped a white cover-up around her waist.

It appeared Kim’s trip south of the border was only pretty quick, as Page Six reported that the star was back in California on Sunday morning as she attended husband Kanye West‘s Sunday Service.

Though it’s not thought that Kanye made the trip to Cabo San Lucas, it’s not known if Kim gathered up any of their four kids for the sunny but short getaway.