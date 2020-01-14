Elsa Hosk Looks Like A Blond Goddess In Skimpy White Ensemble: ‘Japan With A View’

Blond bombshell Elsa Hosk tantalized her 5.9 million Instagram followers with a sizzling double Instagram update in which she flaunted her toned physique in front of a large window. While she didn’t include a geotag on the post, her caption seemed to indicate that the window overlooked a slice of an urban landscape in Japan.

In the first slide in the post, Elsa stood in front of the window donning an outfit that left little to the imagination. She rocked a white bralette or crop top that appeared to be crafted from a soft material. Though her cleavage was hidden by the top, it draped over her curves and flaunted plenty of her toned stomach and sculpted arms. She paired the top with bottoms in the same material. The bottoms were high-waisted booty shorts that hugged her hips and left her toned thighs on display.

Elsa’s blond locks were down in a sexy, tousled style, and she posed with both of her arms in the air. Her eyes were closed in the snap and she leaned her head in the crook of her arm in a seductive pose.

Elsa followed that sensual shot up with a more artistic black-and-white slide. In the second snap, Elsa perched on the ledge of the window in the same outfit. Her arms were down, and she glanced down as she sat on the ledge. While her arms were bare in the first snap, in the second, she added a few accessories including a bracelet and a cuff on her upper arm. Her blond locks were tousled and she looked effortlessly gorgeous in the snap.

Elsa’s fans couldn’t get enough of the double update, and the post racked up over 302,700 likes within just one day. Many of the blond beauty’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the smoking hot update.

One follower called Elsa a “real life angel.”

Another commented “this is absolutely breathtaking.”

“Cool! Love the style of the outfit.. great body too!” another fan added.

One follower referenced the location Elsa mentioned in her caption and said “Japan x You = GOAL” followed by a flame emoji.

Whether she’s modelling for a shoot or just taking some snaps on her own, Elsa is never afraid to flaunt her toned physique for the camera. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a massive Instagram photoshoot in which she rocked lace lingerie while posing with an adorable cat. The scandalous shoot showcased Elsa’s incredible body in a barely-there lingerie set as she snuggled with her furry friend.