‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Next Week: Unhinged Brooke Takes On Crazy Quinn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of January 20 reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will lose her mind. She will take on Quinn Fuller Forrester (Rena Sofer) and threaten the jewelry designer. But longtime viewers know that nobody takes on Quinn and lives to tell the tale, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke will become unhinged during the week of January 13. First, she will slap Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) for coming on to her husband, and then she will make some ridiculous demands. The blonde will ask Eric Forrester (John McCook) to throw Shauna out of his guesthouse. When Quinn protests, Brooke will tell Eric that he better leave his wife too.

This will spark an all-out war between the two ladies. Quinn will not allow another woman to come into her house and make the rules. When Quinn tries to put Brooke in her place, Brooke will fight back. She believes that Quinn is a bad influence and that Eric is better off without her. After all, Quinn’s best friend is a former Vegas showgirl and her daughter belongs in jail.

Although Eric has a soft spot for Brooke, it remains doubtful if he will actually follow through on her advice. He will certainly be put in an awkward position when the two women go head-to-head.

Brooke would do well to remember who Quinn is. Quinn has a crazy side. The jewelry designer has no qualms about trying to kill people, per Soap Central. Before she married Eric, she had quite the track record of vicious fights and attempted murder charges. Quinn makes quick work of anyone who crosses her and Brooke is trying her patience.

Brooke should also not even attempt to slap Quinn. While she may have gotten away with striking Shauna, Quinn would not tolerate Brooke’s hands on her. She once hit Brooke so hard that she fell on the ground.

But if the blonde wants to play with fire, Quinn would be willing to play as well. And since Brooke is determined to protect her family, Quinn will also feel entitled to do the same. The Bold and the Beautiful fans should prepare for a feisty February sweeps as Brooke and Quinn battle it out.

The soap opera spoilers hint that Brooke believes that Quinn will never be accepted as the true matriarch of the Forrester family. Quinn doesn’t need to prove anything to Brooke, but she may enjoy stripping Brooke of everything she loves.