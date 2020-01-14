Kathy Griffin Gets Cheeky & Tags Khloe Kardashian In Hilarious Instagram Post

Kathy Griffin got cheeky and tagged Khloe Kardashian in a new Instagram post where she shared a hilarious photo wearing an item from the reality star’s clothing line and wanted to know a solution to a very important question.

The comedienne and newlywed shared an image where she was seen wearing Good American Jeans, a line of clothing created by Khloe, and asked her how she wore thongs underneath her jeans, claiming she couldn’t feel certain parts of her lower body and it was all the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s fault!

The fun post showed Kathy in what appears to be the dining area of the stunning California home that she shares with her new husband Randy Bick. In the image, the gorgeous comedienne showed off the top of her backside, wearing a sheer top that had a thong bottom. The jeans, from the line created by Khloe, were pulled down so fans could see a hint of her backside.

Always self-deprecating, the 59-year-old comedienne asked Khloe just how she “lived her life” dressing in what she felt was an uncomfortable way.

The post, which was liked over 11,000 times and counting, did not appear to show a response from the Keeping Up with the Kardashians style maven. It did, however, feature a response from actress and former Andie Macdowell who called Kathy “a hoot!”

Kathy’s Instagram followers also thought the post was hilarious and shared their feelings regarding the image in the comments section.

“I get it! I went from bikini undies to a thong, to why bother…never been happier!” quipped a fan of the comedienne, who followed their remarks with a laughing and crying emoji.

“The price/pain & sacrifice of beauty,” said a second fan.

“That’s how I wore my pants sitting at a bar in the early ’00s. Low rise jeans can’t exactly hold all this in a sitting position so I half mooned everybody. There is no one that hasn’t seen my butt! I love a low rise,” admitted a third follower.

Kathy has a long friendship with the Kardashian family. She has joked about their series and their family dynamic in her stand up routines for many years and it appears the clan has a good sense of humor about her take on their reality television show family.

Just two days after tying the knot with Randy at her home, Kathy showed off a stunning floral arrangement from Kris Jenner and Kim Kardashian with an accompanying card that wished the couple luck on their new marriage.