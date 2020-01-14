UFC Ring Girl Arianny Celeste Goes Topless With Jeans Pulled Down: ‘Don’t Tell Me Not To Do Something’

Arianny Celeste treated her Instagram fans to a new post where she’s not wearing very much, but she’s saying a lot.

The focus was supposed to be on the high-waisted, high-cut underwear from Pretty Little Thing, but Arianny’s voluptuous curves and cheeky caption took center stage in her most recent share. Arianny wore nothing on top, and she crossed her arms to preserve her modesty, but the look revealed plenty of underboob to viewers. The UFC octagon girl wore light-colored denim on the bottom with it unbuttoned and pulled down past her hips. The look showed off the dark red panties with writing on the waistband, and it highlighted the model’s nipped-in waist and toned abs.

The brunette beauty wore her long, highlighted hair in soft waves with a deep side part, and it fell over one shoulder and down her back. Arianny’s skin glowed, and she wore minimal makeup in the picture. The model accessorized the casual look with a short gold necklace and bracelets. She stood in front of various green plants and a white wall, and Arianny gazed off to the side as if looking at something out of the shot. Photographer Taylor King received credit for taking the picture.

In her caption, the model noted that if somebody told her not to do something, she’d do it two times and take pictures. Her fans loved the sexy shot and cheeky comment with more than 54,000 Instagram users taking the time to hit the “like” button, and nearly 600 fans also dropped an uplifting comment in the reply section.

“Hahaha, love the caption! And you look amazing,” replied one fan who also included several flame emoji to say that the look was fire.

“‪that person telling you not to do something is a fool because everything that you do is GOOD. I hope you had a GREAT weekend. Wishing you an AMAZING week ahead. I love you, my angel. #YouMakeMeHappy,” a second fan gushed.

“You can say whatever and get away with it,” noted a third person who also included some heart eye emoji.

“Took it to another level with this one,” a fourth follower wrote, completing the sentiment with a red heart emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Arianny wowed her Instagram followers with a picture of herself in a mustard-colored bikini that featured a unique belt tie around her midsection. The model noted she was all tied up, and her fans loved the whole thing.