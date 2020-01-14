Fitness Model Karina Lisenbee Powers Through Intense Upper Body Workout In Black Sports Bra And Track Pants

Kirina Lisenbee hopped onto her Instagram for the first time in 2020 this week to give her 1.6 million followers some fitspiration.

The fitness model ended her social media drought on Monday with a new upload that included a series of workout videos taken at a Gold’s Gym in Venice, California. In the caption of her post, Karina explained that she had spent the past month in Canada, but was now back on the west coast and “ready for a come back season” — and her fans certainly seemed to be ready for it as well.

The set of seven clips saw Karina working up a sweat as she performed a series of upper body exercises, which she noted she likes to keep “lightweight-high rep.” She wore a set of workout gear from Gym Shark that did nothing but favors for her enviably toned physique. The look included a pair of black-and-gray track pants and a black sports bra with thick shoulder straps that criss-crossed behind her back. She also rocked a pair of black sneakers, and tied her hone blond tresses in a sleek ponytail that sat high up on her head.

The first exercise that Karina performed was dumbbell shoulder raises, which she followed up with a set of dumbbell shoulder presses. The third video saw the social media sensation using a barbell with green plates to do deadlifts.

In the later half of Karina’s upload, she moved from free weights to cable machines. The University of Florida alum did a round of lat pull downs and rope face pulls, and completed her workout with a set of rope pull downs.

The final video of the series saw Karina showing off her silly side in between sets. She was seen taking off her cropped black jacket, appearing to get ready for another set of exercises. Instead, however, the model reached for the lip gloss that she had secured between her cleavage. She looked extremely focused as she pretended to put the makeup on, but quickly flashed a smile to the camera and told her followers that she was “just kidding.”

Karina’s fans were certainly excited to see her back on Instagram. Within 14 hours of going live, the babe’s latest set of workout videos has earned nearly 70,000 likes, as well as hundreds of comments showering her with praise.

“Thank you for listing the reps and weight used! Definitely gonna add this in the rotation,” one fan wrote.

Another said that Karina was “lower back goals.”

“Nice workout. You’re awesome and really inspiring. Have a wonderful week,” commented a third.

Instagram has become a popular platform to help users put together a fitness routine. While Karina offered an upper body workout in her most recent post, Hungarian fitness model Anita Herbert recently offered a full-body workout on her feed, which she encouraged fans to save and incorporate into their gym session.