Brazilian Bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio Rocks Daisy Dukes In Sizzling Video For Her Swimwear Brand

Brazilian bombshell Alessandra Ambrosio delighted her 10.2 million Instagram followers with a smoking hot video that showcased her toned physique. The video was an advertisement for Gal Floripa, the swimwear brand that Alessandra founded and often models for.

In the video, Alessandra rocked a pair of high-waisted Daisy Duke shorts that left her long, toned legs on full display. She paired the tiny shorts with a barely-there strapless bikini top that flaunted her curves to perfection. She finished off the ensemble with a pair of sunglasses, a few necklaces to draw even more attention to her cleavage, and a semi-sheer beach cover-up that featured feminine ruffled details.

Alessandra’s long brunette locks cascaded down in a sleek blowout, and she was joined on the beach by several other stunning models rocking Gal Floripa swimwear. The short video was filmed by Matias Ternes, who Alessandra made sure to tag in the caption of the post. His name was also included at the beginning of the video. According to his Instagram bio, Matias is just 19-years-old.

Alessandra and her stunning fellow models danced around on the beach in the short video, swaying their hips and moving their toned bodies in sensual ways as the setting sun gave the beach a magical light. Alessandra looked directly at the camera for one particular shot, swishing her cover-up and flashing a smile. In some other shots, her toned physique was backlit by the sun so that only her silhouette was visible.

Alessandra gave the stunning video a Portuguese caption, and also made sure to tag her brand, Gal Floripa, in the caption. The Brazilian beauty’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling video, which showcased her insane body even better than a single photo could have, and the video racked up over 86,200 views within just 11 hours.

Many of Alessandra’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the beachy update.

One fan couldn’t seem to believe Alessandra’s age, and said “you don’t look a day over 23!!!!!!”

Another fan referenced The Madalorian and commented “the only way this video could be better is if Baby Yoda was at the beach party too, chasing frogs and drinking soup.”

“You’re the prettiest,” one fan added.

Alessandra frequently promotes her brand, Gal Floripa, by donning the skimpy swimwear pieces herself and showcasing how they look on her incredible body. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Alessandra stunned her Instagram followers with a gorgeous snap in which she rocked a pair of high-waisted bikini bottoms in a vibrant red hue.