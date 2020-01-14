Bikini Champion Lauren Simpson Flaunts Incredible Figure While Doing Upper Body Workout In Pink Athletic Wear

Fitness model and 2018 bikini champion Lauren Simpson flaunted her fabulous figure while flexing her muscles in her latest Instagram update.

The post was a series of video clips that showed the blond bombshell wearing a pink workout bra and matching pair of leggings while she guided her followers through an upper body workout. She donned a pair of white sneakers, and her long hair was styled in two fishtail braids.

For the demonstration, Lauren was outside on a deck. She had a grey mat under her feet and worked with a pair of dumbbells.

The first clip showed Lauren standing while doing a set of shoulder presses. The clip captured her from a slight side angle, showing off her chiseled abs while she performed the exercise.

In the second clip, Lauren completed a set of alternate rows while bent over. The video showed the beauty from behind as she did the exercises, putting her pert derrière and gym-honed thighs.

The third clip showed the beauty on her back with her knees bent while performing a chest press. She held the weights vertically as she lifted them toward the sky. Her flat abs and ample chest were on display while she did the move.

Lauren was back on her feet for the next exercise, which was a set of hammer curls. Her flexed biceps and rounded shoulders were on display as she raised the dumbbells with a smile on her face.

The last exercise in the set was what she called an “up and down plank.” The move began with Lauren in a plank position on her elbows. She lifted herself onto each hand before going back down on her elbows and repeating the move. The move showed off her shapely shoulders and back.

In the caption, Lauren explained to her followers that they should do three sets of each exercise and do 12 to 15 repetitions for a complete upper body workout.

Her followers were impressed with the workout — and Lauren’s fabulous physique.

“Killing it,” one admirer wrote.

“Warrior girl,” a second fan said.

Other fans were impressed with her hair.

“Love the bod and the braids! Well done Lauren!” commented a third follower.

“Obsessed with this outfit and your hair wow wow you’re insanely beautiful,” a fourth admirer wrote.

Lauren, who is an online coach, seems to enjoy sharing updates that show her working out while looking sensational. From booty exercises to leg work, she does it all.