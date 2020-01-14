Janet Jackson Fans Want The Music Icon To Release A New Album In 2020

Even though Janet Jackson has been very busy over the past few years, it has been five years since her last studio album.

The music icon has a career spanning over four decades and has gained herself a very loyal fanbase along the way. Jackson’s fans who refer to themselves as the “Jan Fam” have taken to Twitter to express their hopes that the “That’s the Way Love Goes” chart-topper will drop a new album this year.

“I need a new @JanetJackson album….with some fire. I need those Janet harmonies, I need her to make me want to dance. I need some new Janet!” one user wrote.

“@JanetJackson needs to come out with a new album,” another shared.

“I hope @JanetJackson releases a new album in 2020,” a third fan remarked.

“@JanetJackson okay sis I need a new album. You better not do another 7-year gap…” a fourth account directly tweeted the singer.

A fan page from the U.K. opened up a discussion about what the “What Have You Done for Me Lately” hitmaker should name her next release.

“If you could title @JanetJackson’s new album… what would you call it? I still love the one-word title. The last few years have been about #redemption to me! I’m sure @JanetJackson @flytetymejam, and @TLSOUNDOFF are gonna slay our ears!!” they said.

Along with the social media discussion has come buzz from music publications.

Albumism listed what new albums they want to hear in 2020 and Jackson made the cut. They believe her next project will be soulful and engaging as her previous albums in the past have been.

The “Because of Love” songstress last released an album in 2015, Unbreakable. It was her first full-length project in seven years and was considered a comeback. According to Forbes, Jackson is one of very few music acts to score herself a No. 1 in the last four decades.

To date, the living legend has achieved a total of seven albums to top the U.S. Billboard 200 — Control, Janet Jackson’s Rhythm Nation 1814, janet., The Velvet Rope, All For You, Discipline, and Unbreakable, per Billboard.

In 2018, she treated fans to a new single with Daddy Yankee, “Made For Now,” which became her 20th chart-topper on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. Since then, Jackson has kept fans waiting for new material ever since.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, rapper Ty Dolla $ign stated that she gave him a song to feature on. The track has yet to be released. However, it could be a part of her next album.

Since Unbreakable, Jackson became a first-time mom. The entertainer has been busy raising her son, Eissa, and performing all over the world. The star has been open about how motherhood has changed her and the new music could reflect on that.