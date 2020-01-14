Victoria’s Secret’s Lorena Rae Is Soaking Wet In A Bikini In Stunning Waterfall Photo

The lingerie model wowed as she got drenched in a waterfall in a skimpy bikini.

German star Lorena Rae recently left her Instagram followers stunned as she shared a seriously sizzling new photo of herself during a vacation to Kenya. The Victoria’s Secret model wowed in the gorgeous outdoor shot, which showed her in a bikini as she got completely soaked in a large waterfall on a nature reserve.

For the snap, Lorena – who walked her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2018 – flashed plenty of skin and all her hard work in the gym while she stood directly underneath the waterfall in a tiny colorful bikini.

The fun bikini look featured a purple pattern and appeared to be a string triangle top that tied around her neck and her back. As for the bottoms, the snap showed her sporting a pair of pretty skimpy briefs in the same purple pattern and were pulled up high on her torso to make her already long legs look super-long.

The lingerie and swimwear model posed on one leg as she bent her right leg slightly and raised her foot. She rested her left hand on the rock behind her while she tilted her head back and closed her eyes, the waterfall completely drenching her from head to toe.

The stunner let her hair down as she stood under the water. Her straight brunette locks flowed down her back while sopping wet.

Lorena tagged her location as the Shaba National Reserve in northern Kenya but didn’t reveal where her purple bikini was from.

In the caption, the 25-year-old lingerie model told her 1.7 million followers that her trip to the African country was a “dream come true” and added that she knew it was going to take her a while to process everything she experienced during her vacation.

Fans of the beauty took over the comments section of the snap, which has received more than 57,000 likes, as they shared sweet messages for her.

“Yess gorgeous @lorena,” one fan commented with a thumbs up, fire, and two red heart emoji.

A second Instagram user opted for a shocked-face emoji, writing, “Omg!! Sooo beautiful.”

Another simply wrote the word “wow” with a stunned-face emoji after seeing Lorena in her bikini.

Lorena’s waterfall photo proves once again why she’s one of the most sought after models in the game right now and also proves why she serves as a bikini model for both Solid & Striped and Devon Windsor Swim.

The beauty regularly appears on social media in different swimwear looks, with one recent snap posted to the Instagram account of Devon’s swimwear line that showed the star looking gorgeous in a plunging lace-up black swimsuit during a professional photo shoot.