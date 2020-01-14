Kaia Gerber Stuns In A Skimpy String Bikini Top In Miami

The model wowed as she showed off a unique bikini ensemble in Florida.

Model Kaia Gerber didn’t leave a whole lot to her imagination — at least on her top half — while out and about in Miami this week. The beauty stripped down to a pretty skimpy string bikini top as she stepped out in Florida on January 13, when she flashed some serious skin in her swimwear.

In candid new photos, which can be seen via The Daily Mail, Kaia could be seen with friends, Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and 13 Reasons Why actor Tommy Dorfman, in the Sunshine State as she walked around the streets in the tiniest triangle bikini top that tied around her neck and her back with thin strings.

The 18-year-old star — who’s the daughter of Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber — proved once again that she’s not afraid to reveal her flawless model body as she walked around the streets with her toned torso on full show.

But while Kaia showed plenty of skin while wearing her bright bikini top, she actually opted to cover up a lot more on her bottom half.

The beauty rocked a pair of long blue jeans and black Chuck Taylor All-Stars as she kept things casual for her day out. She also sported a small designer bag with a black strap over her shoulder.

Kaia had her short brunette hair down while she pushed her hair back from her face and behind her ears as she rested her sunglasses on her head.

The model appeared to keep her makeup to a minimum for her Monday in Florida as she proudly showed off her natural beauty while walking around the swimming pool at her hotel with a book in her hand.

Kaia accessorized her bikini and jeans combo with a thin necklace chain around her neck with what appeared to be a name pendant attached. The star also sported several smaller earrings in her ear.

The photos also showed the gorgeous model as she appeared to be having a great time while enjoying a sunny bike ride with Antoni and Tommy while she flashed her tan.

Kaia appeared to mix business and pleasure during her latest trip to the Sunshine State, as the new photos of the star were taken just one day after she was spotted taking part in a glamorous, high fashion photo shoot for Louis Vuitton.

Prior to that, as The Inquisitr reported earlier this week, Kaia stunned in another fun bikini look.

That time, the teenager wowed as she stripped down to a pretty skimpy black bikini as she hit the beach in Miami to do some sunbathing with a group of friends.