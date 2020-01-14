Ashanti Stuns In Exotic Soaking Wet Bikini Shot

For Ashanti’s latest bikini upload on Instagram, the “Rain on Me” hitmaker is soaking up the sun.

The R&B songstress is notorious for her swimwear pics and stunned in a skimpy jeweled bikini that looked incredible on her. The pink two-piece was almost covered with glittering crystal gemstones that were all different shapes and sizes. Ashanti displayed her incredibly toned body and appeared to be living her best life in an exotic location.

She posed in front of a wicker day bed and rested one elbow on the top of it. The “Foolish” chart-topper was soaking wet and was photographed by a pool. She closed her eyes and placed one hand to her head and the other to her bikini bottoms which were slightly pulled down. Ashanti rocked her long dark curly hair down and went barefoot. Her body faced the camera. However, she positioned her head down and to the side slightly.

Ashanti was surrounded by palm trees, flowers, and a beautiful light blue sky. Her surroundings appeared to be peaceful and like a dream vacation.

For her caption, she wrote, “Caramel Monday.” The “Body On Me” songstress let fans know where she is in the world and geotagged the pic as the Carribean island Antigua.

Ashanti credited the designer and tagged Bikini Crush Swimwear in the photo so her followers are aware where she got the bikini from.

In the span of five hours, her post racked up more than 95,000 likes and over 1,300 comments, proving to be popular with her 5.3 million followers.

“The baddest woman alive!!!” one user wrote.

“Your body is banging @ashanti,” another shared, adding a flame emoji.

“Your body always been poppin’,” a third fan remarked.

“That bikini is EVERYTHING!!!!!!!!” a fourth follower commented passionately.

Ashanti has been enjoying her time in Antigua and has been keeping her audience up to date with what she’s been up to. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posed on the beach in a black Louis Vuitton swimsuit which had their signature “LV” print all over it. The sultry photo saw Ashanti barefoot with her feet sunk into the sand. She looked at the camera lens with a soft expression and placed one hand beside her and the other tugging up at her garment. As always, her body stunned her followers who can’t get enough of her.

Even though Ashanti hasn’t been pictured wearing her own designs recently, the “Always on Time” entertainer does have her own swimwear range with Pretty Little Thing. Her line consists of bikinis and beach cover-ups in different types of materials and prints.