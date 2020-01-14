‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Wyatt & Flo Reconnect

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 15 tease that Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) is back in town. The former croupier needed to recover after donating her kidney to Katie Logan (Heather Tom). However, Flo is back and willing to fight for what she’s lost, per She Knows Soaps.

Flo’s life is in shambles. She lost her friends, job, the Logan family, and even her boyfriend. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) wanted nothing to do with her after he found out that she had passed off his niece as her own daughter. Although he claimed to love Flo, he wasn’t sure if he could ever trust her again.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) is firmly in her daughter’s corner. The former Vegas showgirl was delighted when her daughter returned to L.A. She wants Flo to reclaim her life. After all, if Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) is back at Forrester Creations, Flo should expect the same kind of treatment.

Shauna also advised her daughter that she needs to fight for love. She told Flo that if she still wants Wyatt, she should give Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) a run for her money. Although Wyatt and the redhead are engaged, they still aren’t married, so Wyatt is fair game. She urged Flo to go after the man of her dreams.

The soap opera spoilers state that Flo will run into Wyatt. Both of them are on the way to the meeting that Katie called. Katie has a pressing issue on her heart and she wants to talk to her family about it.

Wyatt and Flo will catch up and reconnect. It appears as if the spark between them is still alive, much to Flo’s delight. Wyatt is the man she’s been lusting after since high school and she wants nothing more than to spend the rest of her life with him.

On the other hand, Wyatt will feel confused after meeting Flo. He’s engaged to Sally and he loves the redhead. But as he previously explained, he also loves Flo. Is Wyatt willing to give up Sally for the woman who’s already disappointed him?

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt will soon be faced with another dilemma. Flo will tease him by wearing nothing but silky underwear and inviting him to her bed. Wyatt will be able to refuse Flo this time around, but how long before he gives in to temptation?