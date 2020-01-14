Blake Shelton Shares Excitement & Hot New Photo To Instagram

Blake Shelton shared both his excitement and a hot new photo to Instagram, telling fans how happy he is to get back on the road and share music for his “Friends and Heroes Tour.” The Voice coach is ready to entertain fans with a mix of old and new tunes during a brief six-week tour just as the 18th season of the show begins on NBC in February.

Blake, who coaches The Voice alongside Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and newbie coach Nick Jonas will be sharing his songs live the same time taped shows for the new season begin to air. The series sequence of live performance shows will not start right away so Blake has time to travel, meet fans and do what he loves to do best, play his music in front of an audience.

In the smoking hot photo that accompanied Blake’s post, the singer appears on stage, rocking out in a casual but tailored ensemble.

Blake is seen in the image wearing a dark button-down shirt with a pair of jeans. His salt and pepper colored hair is styled, curled and framing his forehead. His usual facial scruff is neat and trimmed and he is seen singing to an appreciative crowd of fans and followers.

It is uncertain whether or not his longtime girlfriend, former No Doubt singer Gwen Stefani will hit the road with her boyfriend of four years.

The tour begins on February 13 in Portland, Oregon and concludes March 21 in Detroit, Michigan. Blake will be supported by some of the most amazing artists in the country music world, a mix of old and new favorites, as seen in the post below.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement over the singer’s post and shared their comments regarding the opportunity to see him live on the social media site.

“Any chance there will be surprise performances with Gwen Stefani??? Because you know, we love her too, and you are better together!” said one follower of the country music superstar.

“See you at LCA in the D!!! I will be in a suite drinking my special vodka! Shhh. Don’t rat me out sir!!!” said a second fan of their own plans for the evening they get to experience Blake’s music live.

“I’m so looking forward to this tour,” stated a third fan.

In other comments posted to Instagram, fans were hopeful Gwen will appear at their shows while others just want the couple to make their relationship more formal. Several fans even asked Blake to surprise Gwen during their upcoming joint Grammy Awards performance by asking her to marry him on stage. While this would be the ultimate surprise, Blake has not commented on any plans regarding a future proposal to Gwen or when that would occur.

Blake and Gwen will perform together on The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, which will air January 26 on CBS.