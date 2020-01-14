Normani Sizzles In A White Bikini & Heeled Flip Flops In Jamaica

The 23-year-old beauty stunned as she showed off her long legs in the sun.

Former Fifth Harmony singer turned solo superstar Normani Kordei seriously sizzled in a unique white bikini in a stunning new photo posted to her Instagram account this week. The beauty slipped into her swimwear while soaking up the sun in Jamaica as she took to the social media site on January 13 to share a gorgeous snap of herself posing for the camera.

In the photo, which has received more than 293,000 likes in the first nine hours since she shared it online, 23-year-old Normani posed up against the side of what appeared to be a balcony with the lush greenery and blue ocean visible in the distance behind her.

The “Motivation” singer gave the camera a very sultry look as she rested her left elbow on the side while giving the camera a very sultry look.

The beauty wowed in a two-piece, which was made up of a modest crop-top style bikini top. The fun top fully covered the top half of her torso and was pulled up high above her bellybutton to show off her flat and toned tummy.

Normani paired the top with a pair of matching bikini bottoms, which were high waisted and sat just below her bellybutton. Rather than opting for a pair of skimpy briefs, the beauty instead rocked white swim short-style bottoms with a gray panel stretching down her hip that perfectly showed off her long, lean legs.

The star kept things uber-glamorous with her footwear as she slipped into a pair of white flip flops with a small kitten heel. She also held on to a small white bag in her left hand while she showed off her perfectly manicured nails.

Fans flooded the comments section of the shot with praise for the “Dancing With A Stranger” singer and former Dancing with the Stars contestant.

“Omg normani why so perfect?” one impressed fan asked.

“What a beauuutttyyy @normani,” a second said.

Another Instagram user simply commented with the word “unbelievable.”

A fourth wrote, “you are too stunning to be real and that’s it” as others made it clear that they were completely floored by her legs.

Normani didn’t reveal in the upload where fans could get their hands on her chic swim look, though the talented star’s top and bottoms were both emblazoned with the Chanel logo, suggesting her glam designer resort look was probably pretty pricey.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Normani is soaking up the sun in the Caribbean destination alongside former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Jordyn Woods.

The reality star and social media influencer posted a shot of the twosome in their swimwear to her own account as they posed together on what appeared to be the same balcony.

In Touch Weekly reported that the two are stripping down to their bikinis in the country to celebrate the birthday of model Lori Harvey, who’s the daughter of Steve Harvey.