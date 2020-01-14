Wednesday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Slaps Shauna Silly

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, January 15 reveal that Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will confirm Brooke Logan Forrester’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) worst nightmare. The dressmaker will tell his wife that he has been less than faithful to her, per Highlight Hollywood.

Ridge and Brooke are on the verge of making up. After their separation, it seemed as if they were headed for a divorce. In fact, they had already signed the paperwork and Ridge only had to file the documents to make it official. However, they realized that they still wanted to be married to each other. Ridge and Brooke are still in love and decided that they wanted to do what it takes to make their marriage work.

But Ridge will throw a spanner in the works when he tells Brooke that he did not remain loyal to her while they were apart. Although he and Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) started out as friends, their bond was strengthened when Brooke refused to show any sympathy toward his children.

Ridge will confess, “Our friendship crossed the line. We kissed.” Ridge knows that he needs to come clean before he and Brooke can start anew. But he’s also running the risk of Brooke not being able to move on from the past.

As it is, Brooke cannot stand Shauna. She already threw the former Vegas showgirl out of her house and warned Ridge against her. When Ridge confirms her worst fears, she will feel vulnerable and threatened. While she may lash out at Ridge, the soap opera spoilers indicate that Brooke will actually target Shauna.

Brooke will make her way to Eric Forrester’s (John McCook) mansion. She will confront Shauna for coming on to her husband while he was still married. Brooke will demand that Shauna leave Ridge alone. She’s not sharing the dressmaker and expects Shauna to leave him alone.

But Shauna will refuse to go down without a fight. When Brooke calls her out for throwing herself at a man who apparently doesn’t want her, Shauna will give as good as she gets.

“That’s funny, because the way he kisses me says otherwise,” Shauna retorts. Brooke won’t be able to handle the truth and will slap Shauna silly.

Brooke won’t let Shauna steal her man and will fight tooth and nail to keep Ridge. As for the dressmaker, it seems as if he will step back and allow the women to fight over him. While he may profess to love Brooke, Shauna knows that Ridge also wants her.