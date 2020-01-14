Australian Hottie Nicole Thorne Smolders In A See-Through Dress

Fans of Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne received quite the treat on Monday night. The foxy brunette took to her Instagram page to share three new snapshots of herself wearing a tight see-through dress by Fashion Nova. The pictures were taken in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia.

The first still showed a close-up of Nicole staring straight into the camera lens with her hands pulling her brunette waves out of her face. She treated her 1.2 million followers to a peek at her sizable breasts, visible through the sheer material of her outfit. The fabric of the gown alternated between the thin mesh material and thick black stripes. Two vertical modesty bands running from Nicole’s collar to just under her breasts saved the photo from becoming too explicit for Instagram by hiding her nipples from the camera.

The second pic delivered a full-body shot of the stunner, capturing her statuesque figure. Not only did it once again showcase her fantastic cleavage, but the leggy model also gifted her admirers a look at her toned midriff, long legs, and the skimpy black panties she wore underneath. She let her luscious tresses cascade across her chest while lifting one hand to play with a stray lock of hair.

Nicole’s third and final pic was similar to the first two except it captured her body from head to upper-thigh. She kept her hands down by her sides and stared right into the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

She opted not to accessorize, but she did apply a full face of makeup, including bronzer, foundation, mascara, and brow liner. She also dabbed liquid matte lipstick from Huda Beauty in the shade called Bombshell, making her full, plump lips looked utterly kissable, and her lashes looked extra thick and lush. She also painted her fingernails black.

Within an hour, the model’s photo racked up more than 6,000 likes and over 100 comments. Fans from across the globe took to her comments section to shower the babe in compliments.

“You look Extremely SEXY Nicole,” wrote an admirer, adding two black hearts and two kiss emoji to their comment.

“Looks beautiful and very sexy and you have beautiful shinning [sic] eyes,” complimented another user.

“[L]ovely big eyes my pretty girlfriend,” said a third fan.

“Looking gorgeous young lady,” a fourth person mentioned, inserting several various emoji to their remark.

Yesterday, Nicole shared a smoking hot photo of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy black bikini.