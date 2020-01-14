‘Westworld’: HBO Announces Season 3 Premiere Date And Further Clues For Upcoming Plot

Viewers start counting down the days until the Season 3 premiere of 'Westworld' on March 15.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses HBO‘s Westworld. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid potential spoilers.

Fans of HBO’s Westworld will be glad to finally learn the premiere date for the upcoming third season. In addition, further intriguing plot details have been revealed in the new trailer.

According to Rolling Stone, HBO has released a new trailer that not only gives further details regarding Season 3 of Westworld but has finally announced the premiere date. So, fans of the hit sci-fi series featuring futuristic robots had better mark down March 15 on their calendars because there are currently only 62 days left until the series returns.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, newcomer Aaron Paul has told viewers to expect an “ambitious” third season, and the new clip for Season 3 seems to confirm this.

In the short clip, a black circle is shown against a white background. As a voice speaks, a timeline is revealed detailing what appears to be some sort of cataclysmic change for mankind. Several “divergence” moments are included in the timeline.

The first date on the timeline is one that has already passed. June 12, 2019, is recorded as when widescale protests and political unrest occurred in Hong Kong. Then, on December 18, the impeachment of the 45th president of the United States is also noted as a divergence event.

After this, future alleged events are included. The most recent is an apparent ecological collapse in Indonesia, dated May 20, 2020. Then, in 2024, the president-elect is assassinated in Buenos Aires. A year later, in Paris, a thermonuclear incident occurs. In 2037, the Westworld trailer suggests a second Russian civil war will occur.

HBO

Over the top of this timeline, a man is heard speaking, claiming that they are in the “middle of a war.” This man hints at the fact that no one yet knows that it has happened yet but and suggests that, over the course of history, the world has been ruled by chaos. However, things have changed in the world of Westworld.

“We’ve changed that,” the man says. “For the first time, history has an author, a system.”

Finally, another event is disclosed in the trailer. April 17 in 2039 is when a system is initiated in an “undisclosed location.” It is called Solomon build 0.06.

As yet, it is unclear what all of this means but already viewers are linking this trailer to the recent one featuring a company called Incite. In addition, as Screen Rant points out, it is believed that the events in Season 1 of Westworld took place in the year 2052. This means that viewers could be set for further flashbacks to the events mentioned in the new trailer.

Of course, viewers will have to wait for a little longer until Season 3 of Westworld premieres in order to find out more.

In the meantime, fans of Westworld can view the latest clip for Season 3 below.

Season 3 of Westworld will premiere on HBO on March 15.