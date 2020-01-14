Britney Spears Wows In Pink Bikini Top, Matching Skirt In A Red Convertible: ‘I Was Going 100’

Britney Spears thrilled her Instagram followers with her latest post on the popular social media platform, which was a throwback photo of the pop star.

The “Toxic” singer wore a small, hot pink bikini-style top in the snap. She paired it with a matching high-waisted pencil skirt that fell to her knees. The look showed off the mother of two’s incredibly flat and toned midsection. Britney wore black strappy sandals as she stood on the black seat of a red convertible that featured a bubblegum pink pinstripe and green dice for the door locks. The singer wore half-finger black leather-look gloves as she held onto the car’s windshield. The look showed off her matching red manicure.

Britney’s long blond hair blew about her as if she traveled at high speed, but the effect was likely produced by wind or a fan. She wore dramatic eye makeup, a light pink lipstick, and matching blush on her cheeks. The “If You Seek Amy” singer accessorized the look with a large gold statement necklace.

In the caption, Britney joked that she was driving 100 miles per hour in the picture, but then she quickly let her followers know that she was joking about her speed. Nearly 200,000 Instagram users took the time to express their appreciation for the superstar’s post by hitting the “like” button. Plus, more than 3,600 people also left a message for the singer in the comments section.

Many fans praised Britney and called her a queen. They adored her look in the photograph, which she credited to photographer Ellen von Unwerth. Many fans expressed their wish that Britney works with Ellen again on a photo shoot in the future.

“Miss that day? Do a new photoshoot with this woman. You two are GREAT! Take care. I love you,” a follower replied.

“Can this Brit come back? The pop industry is suffering…” asked one fan.

“Back when you had your civil rights. I love the eyeliner as always,” another follower gushed, referencing the fact that Britney has a conservator in charge of her finances.

“Good thing you added the jk in there because we would have never known!” joked another fan.

